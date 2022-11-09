Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

The “Global Hemostatic Agents Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of The major players.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Size Analysis:

The global surgical hemostatic agents market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2028).

Surging geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are majorly driving the market growth. In addition, increasing number of surgeries being performed globally is also fuelling the demand for surgical hemostatic agents. For instance, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), in 2017, around 51 million inpatient surgical procedures were performed in the U.S., which is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Moreover, technological advancements in surgical hemostatic products and favorable government initiatives are expected to provide a boost to the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and associated bleeding disorders is anticipated to fuel demand for surgical hemostatic agents over the forecast period.

- Increasing number of trauma cases and technological advancements in surgery are expected to drive market growth over the next eight years.

- Hemostats are increasingly being used as an adjuvant in surgeries such as minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is projected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the surgical hemostatic agents market. The demand for these products has declined sharply as elective surgeries have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. Hospitals and clinics have also been rationing these products due to shortages. The market is expected to recover in 2021 as the pandemic subsides and elective surgeries resume.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Gelation Hemostats

• Combination Hemostats

• Others

Segment by Application

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Other

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the surgical hemostatic agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical hemostatic agents market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures and trauma cases, availability of advanced products, and reimbursement policies for these products.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The “Global Hemostatic Agents Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of The major players such as Baxter International Incorporation, C.R. Bard Incorporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Equimedical, Marine Polymer Technologies, Gelita GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc, Pfizer Inc, Advanced Medical Solutions Group.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Surgical Hemostatic Agents industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Surgical Hemostatic Agents market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Surgical Hemostatic Agents market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Surgical Hemostatic Agents market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Surgical Hemostatic Agents and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Surgical Hemostatic Agents across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

