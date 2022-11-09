Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Corporate Update
Maple Leaf Green World has secured $200,000 CAD for its investment with Quic Builds to begin construction in the Grand Cayman Island.
Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE:MGW)CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce the following corporate update on recent activities.
REIT Investment
The Company has secured the initial capital contribution of $200,000 CAD for its investment with Quic Builds (the “Builder”, “REIT Manager”) to begin construction of the first four (4) luxury mini homes (the “Property”, “Properties”) in the Grand Cayman Island. The Company’s VP of Finance, Mr. Winston Gao, travelled to the Grand Cayman Island last week to meet with all parties and completed his pre-build inspection. The Company has transferred the first $100,000 CAD to the Builder to initiate the first two (2) Properties. The remaining $100,000 CAD will be transferred by the end of November for the next two (2) Properties. Each Property has 1,000 square feet of living space and will be situated on a quarter acre lot with a private swimming pool in a guarded community. All land reservation deposits, utilities (water and electricity) hook-ups, site survey fees, registration fees, and property taxes have been paid for and completed. The foundation contractor has been schedule for the end of November to pour the foundations. Once the foundation inspection is complete, the Builder will begin framing the houses using its patented Quic Build Blocks and Panels Technology. The first two homes are estimated to be completed in late January 2023 and available for rental in February.
California Hemp Operation
The Company is currently cultivating three strains, Boax, Merlot and Matterhorn, on its farm in Southern California using organic and sustainable agricultural methodologies with a focus on zero waste and renewable energy sources. The Company has started harvesting its CBD strains, Boax and Merlot, last week and is expected to be completed later this week. Pre-harvest lab results show that the harvest has passed compliance testing and is free from pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and other chemicals. The Company will start curing and processing for sale in the coming weeks and begin preparations for the next CBD crop. The Company currently has a buyer interested in the premium CBD flowers from this harvest and is awaiting final Certificate of Analysis (COA). The Company’s next harvest will be the CBG strain, Matterhorn, which is currently estimated to commence in early spring.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California, an essential oil project in China, and planning to invest in a REIT project in the Cayman Islands. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
