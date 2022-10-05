Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Investment in REIT with a Luxury Mini Home Builder in Cayman Islands
The Company continues to advance its diversification strategy by creating strategic investments that create new revenue source for the Company.
Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE:MGW)
We are all very excited at this opportunity and look forward to creating shareholder value with this investment”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an REIT agreement (the “Agreement”) on September 27, 2022 with an Ontario builder, Quic Builds (the “Builder”), who is engaged in the construction of luxury mini homes, utilizing their patented Quic Build technology to construct homes in the Grand Cayman Island and Turks and Caicos Island. The Company shall make an initial capital contribution of $200,000 and has the option to contribute up to $5,000,000 in the next twenty-four (24) months if the initial investment brings in desirable results. The Company will finance the initial contribution, as well as future contributions, through equity or debt financing. The initial investment will fund the construction of the first four (4) homes with the option of constructing up to 60 homes. The Builder has guaranteed the Company an annual ROI of 32% that is secured by the Builder’s real estate assets in Canada.
The Builder will be the manager of the REIT project (“REIT Manager”) and has full discretion on the projects management and operation. The Builder will utilize its patented Quic Build panels and blocks technology to build all homes for this project. These panels were designed to be low cost, resistant to the elements, lightweight, and thermal insulated. These panels have been tested and passed Miami Dade Debris Strike Tests required to sustain a category 5 hurricane and 2016 ICC ASCE seismic code for earthquake resistance. These panels out perform traditional building materials by reducing structured framing costs by 30% and overall construction time by 80%. Using Quic Build technology, the Builder estimates a six (6) week completion time for the first four (4) units upon closing of the initial capital contribution. The Company’s capital contribution will be secured by a ninety eight percent (98%) ownership of land titles and properties developed under this Agreement. The Company will continue as a passive investor until it decides to exercise its option to take ownership of the project in which the Company will manage the rental or sale of the properties. If the Company exercise its option to build all sixty (60) units, the Builder has forecasted an annual net profit, before tax, of $7.4M USD and an estimated positive net asset value, including land and properties, of $10M USD over a 4-5 year period. This forecast was provided and prepared by the Builder in which the Company cannot guarantee its accuracy or achievability.
The Company continues to advance its diversification strategy, as announced on December 16, 2021 press release, by creating strategic investments that create new revenue sources for the Company. This Agreement focuses on adding asset value and creating rental income by investing in real estate development on Caribbean Islands.
“We are all very excited at this opportunity and look forward to creating shareholder value with this investment,” says Raymond Lai - President and CEO of Maple Leaf.
“The Quic Builds Management team is excited to be working with Maple Leaf Green World on this — our eighth REIT and fourth Caribbean project. This is a project we have been looking forward to for three years. Working with the advanced building materials from Quic Builds coupled with Maple Leaf’s strong management team plus our REIT management experience — the perfect partnership team for everyone. We are looking forward to this being the first of many projects with Maple Leaf Green World,” says Bradley - CEO, Chief Builder & Founder of Quic Builds.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California and an essential oil project in China. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
