Polymer Cable Glands Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer Cable Glands Market Size Analysis:

Polymer cable glands are used in a variety of industries for different applications. They offer many benefits over traditional metal cable glands, including improved corrosion resistance, weight reduction, and increased flexibility. The global polymer cable glands market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 % from 2019 to 2028.

The major factor driving the growth of the polymer cable glands market is the increasing demand from the automotive industry. Polymer cable glands are used in cars for various purposes, such as electrical wiring and engine management. They offer many benefits over traditional metal cable glands, including improved corrosion resistance and weight reduction.

Globally expanding construction endeavours also contribute to market expansion. In order to improve economic conditions, the majority of emerging nations are investing heavily in infrastructure development. Consequently, the construction and renovation of public and private installations have increased the demand for secure cable connections, thereby driving the demand for cable glands.

The rising demand for electric vehicles is another key factor driving the growth of the polymer cable glands market. Electric vehicles require high-quality electrical components to function properly, and polymer cable glands are an ideal solution due to their superior performance and durability.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is also fueling the growth of the polymer cable glands market. Solar and wind energy plants require specialized cables and connectors to function properly, and polymer cable glands are an ideal solution due to their weather-resistant properties.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

-The global polymer cable glands market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.XX% between 2018 and 2028.

-The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for polymer cable glands, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

-The increasing demand for polymeric materials in electrical and electronics applications is one of the major drivers for the growth of polymer cable glands market.

-Polymer cable glands offer several advantages over metal cable glands such as light weight, easy installation, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of polymer cable glands market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in the global economy and has had a significant impact on the polymer cable glands market. The market is expected to witness a sharp decline in demand in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. However, it is expected to recover in 2021 and return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

The pandemic has resulted in a decrease in demand from the automotive and construction industries, which are major consumers of polymer cable glands. Additionally, the closure of factories and suspension of production activities have led to a decrease in demand from the industrial sector.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Outer Diameter <20mm

• Outer Diameter 20mm-50mm

• Outer Diameter >50mm

Segment by Application

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Construction

• Railway

• Chemical

• Aerospace

• Power and Energy

• Other

By Company

• ABB

• Eaton

• R.Stahl AG

• Warom Group

• WISKA

• CMP Products

• HUMMEL AG

Production by Region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

Regional Analysis:

The polymer cable glands market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: The United States and Canada

Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia and the UK

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Argentina

The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and South Africa

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Polymer Cable Glands industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Polymer Cable Glands market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Polymer Cable Glands market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Polymer Cable Glands market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Polymer Cable Glands and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Polymer Cable Glands across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

