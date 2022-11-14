2022 TITAN Property Awards Category Winners of the Year Publicly Revealed

2022 TITAN Property Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 TITAN Property Awards Call For Entries

The TITAN Property Awards has concluded the grandeur process of 2022 and presents the magnificent winners who exhibit features of superiority in real estate.

Advancing to a futuristic generation, the TITAN Property Awards is confident in what lies in store for the industry, and we foresee future entries that far exceed the expectations of properties.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

The TITAN Property Awards has concluded the grandeur process of 2022, and alongside International Awards Associate (IAA), presents the magnificent winners who exhibit features of superiority in the fields of real estate. As an awards platform that recognizes exceptional proficiency, the TITAN Property Awards celebrates the vast foundations laid by the forerunners and trailblazers of the industry, establishing a sustainable future all around the globe.

Comprehensively, the award was successful in the receiving of submissions exceeding 1,500 in total numbers for 2022 from more than 23 nations worldwide, specifically United States, Japan, Philippines, China, Portugal, Brazil, Latvia, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Poland, United Kingdom, amongst others. Across these outstanding entries, some of the industry colossus who covet after the TITAN throne include Opus Design - Comunicação Estratégica de Varejo, CIMET Arquitectos, Cindyjin Design, Meng Liu, Avida Land, Corp., António Fernandez Architects, Rena Sakellaridou Sparch Pc, James Liang & Associates Limited and other esteemed names.

2022 TITAN CATEGORY WINNERS OF THE YEAR

In a superior year of submissions, the TITAN Property Awards has finally come to the stunning conclusion of awarding the Category Winner of the Year titles to submissions that managed to procure the highest scoring from each respective category, while being rewarded with a 2022 TITAN Statuette and a Category Winner certificate designated for the highest prestige. Such exceptional honors are presented to:

1. Landscape Design – Jining CR MIXC Mansion by Shanghai Haoyi Landscape Design Consulting Co.Ltd.

2. Property Design – YUNĒ Guangzhou by Guangdong Hesheng Dongyu Real Estate Co., Ltd.

3. Architecture Design – Jenga Box by Kris Lin International Design

4. Interior Design – FLIGHT FANTASY ABOVE CLOUDS by SUNNY NEUHAUS PARTNERSHIP

“The 2022 TITAN Property Awards has exhibited the definition of property excellence, as property industry experts demonstrate the epitome of quality and how they reshape developments to all related sectors,” stated Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “Our brilliant winners have designated unwavering resolve in delivering elements for the highest standards of evaluations, while diversifying magnificence among all property sectors.”

For the complete list of winners for 2022, visit our official website here: https://thepropertyawards.com/winner.php.

GRAND JURY PANEL

As the number of submissions continue to accelerate, the TITAN Property Awards has enlisted professional assistance from several respected experts in related fields. Overall, the grand jury panel involves great minds internationally, including names like Yan HongFei (China), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Cathy Chou (China), Ben Dickinson (United Kingdom), Lichen Ding (China), Yolande Wong (China), José Martinez Silva (Portugal), Hans-Petter Bjørnådal (Norway), and many others.

“Over the past years, it’s such a wonderful feeling to see properties worldwide rise back to its’ former glory, paving the way towards a new era of real estate that creates a progressive society,” said Thomas. “Advancing to a futuristic generation, the TITAN Property Awards is confident in what lies in store for the industry, and we foresee future entries that far exceed the expectations and definitions of properties.”

The 2023 TITAN Property Awards is now calling for new submissions, with the Early Bird deadline on December 14, 2022, the Regular deadline on January 18, 2023, the Final deadline on February 15, 2023, the Final Extension deadline on March 22, 2023, and the results announcement on May 12, 2023. Submit your best properties and become the new generation of TITAN wielders.

