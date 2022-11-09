Health,Wealth & Self Summit-Nov. 11-12-13 with World Renowned Les Brown & Eric Stoller of Champion Mind Set Events ™
Reserve Now! ‘Insider Insights’ Brand - Expand & Evolve for Lifelong Health - Wealth & Optimal Well Being-Ft Lauderdale – Fri.-Sat.-Sun.-Nov. 11th thru 13th
What you do today determines what tomorrow will bring!”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Cristiane Roget, Sr. Correspondent-AdAvenue Group-Forbes France at roget@vipictures.com
— Les Brown, world renowned Motivational & Inspirational Speaker
Ft Lauderdale/Fl
Champion Mindset Events ™ Founder, Eric Stoller joins world renowned Author and Inspirational Speaker Les Brown along with distinguished distinguished motivational experts, coaches and thought leaders with media partner TopDoctor Magazine to the Health – Wealth & Self Summit. Promising to be an immersive and life transforming experience from Friday, November 11, Saturday - 12 to Sunday - 13, from 9 am to 7pm will unspool at the breathtaking & breezy Bonvoy Marriot in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.
A rich networking and elevating experience will feature, bespoke receptions, interactive panels, life affirming workshops, positivity training and inspiring and rich networking opportunities. Guests will converge, Friday November 11- for an all-day Business Conference.* Meet Best of Class leaders and innovators each at the forefront of laser edge Technology - Entertainment, Media, Health and Business arenas. Keynote speaker, co-host and in-depth presentations by Les Brown will be the highlight of ‘the Summit’.
Born into abject adversity, former State Representative, PBS Commentator, and prolific author; Brown has achieved with determination and humility a great legacy that he will share with all. He insists this success, "is due in part to the strength of an indomitable mother and the guidance of a dedicated and (so often underappreciated) elementary school teacher that he still calls by name. The 5th grade teacher dispelled any notion he was ‘intellectually handicapped’. The accusation ‘retarded’ leveled at Les at a young and impressionable age could have spelled another life wasted. “Mr. Brown is an inspiration to anyone who finds themselves within his sphere of influence,” confirms Diane Kelly, of Malibu based DK Productions.
Deservingly he is one of America’s best known, highest paid motivational speakers and on- air personalities. Les Brown Limited, Inc amassed a fortune advancing his teachings to audiences that include Fortune 500 ™ executives, special needs children and the incarcerated. He will be sharing his vast knowledge along with Eric Stoller at the Health – Wealth & Self Summit.
He and his fellow presenters are relentless in sharing, “a message that discourages people from becoming complacent with mediocrity. People need not be paralyzed with fear, more prevalent than ever before", Brown posits. With a constant bombardment of info, factoids and white noise we forget to listen to our inner selves. “We become content with our discontent. I want to be the catalyst to enable people in all paths. To jump lanes and embrace their greatness within!”
Eric Stoller Founder of Champion Mind Set Events – Speaker Academy and Media Company joins Top Doctor Magazine and acclaimed speakers in an incomparable experience. The HW&S$ leads with a unique approach superior to more conventional wellness expos to experiences.
“Our's is comprehensive and fully integrated agenda. Find out how countless visionaries, entrepreneurs and startups have found abundance, new intention and business benefits from participating in Champion Mind Set Events. Our glowing endorsements include improved skill sets, which are requisite in moving businesses and aspirations forward while lifting the weight of hopelessness and dread.
Join like-minded individuals that are committed to being their best selves and are generously sharing their knowledge with the world. Let’s Go!”, Stoller laughs, effervescent as usual. For the complete list of guest speakers visit: https://championmindsetevents.com/topdoc-health-wealth-self/
"At ‘The Summit’, science and aesthetics continue to evolve. Ancient traditions of functional, naturalistic medicine and the most groundbreaking treatments and devices are seamlessly integrated into the proceedings, " confirms Yeli of TopDocRX. Join in interactive demonstrations of Braintap ™,VibraGeni ™,Boston Biolite™, Synergy Science ™, Magnaway™ and beyond.
Topics to be explored are Income Strategies, Web Development, Time Management and Sales and Marketing hacks. Branding and content creators are encouraged to propel their business to new heights affordably, how to streamline presentation skills to be more effective, trade secrets for high impact social media branding, how to capitalize on your personal story and grow affluence with ample audience interaction.
“Join us in a curated program that guarantees a more conscious connection to ourselves, our family, friends, associates and community. Ultimately we are creating a more just, verdant and dignified society and planet”, confirms Eric Stoller. "A tall order? We remain undaunted. Together can make a better world for all."
