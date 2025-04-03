Planet Fashion TV - Swims The Globe - 2nd Annual 'Mode De Cannes' & 'Miami Swim Week Fashion & Resort Celebration'

Planet Fashion TV's Celia Evans Co-Produces the Annual LA Fashion Closet's 'Mode de Cannes' May 21 followed by Swim & Resort Show with an 'Into the Light Lounge & Retreat' at the luxurious Plymouth, a South Beach May 27-June 3 May 27 to June 3 the Historically significant Plymouth Hotel South Beach - is site of the Planet Fashion TV Swim & Resort Show. Maximize your Trademark & Social Visibility by partnering with Into the Light, AccaArt in association with Glamour/Harper's Bazaar, VIPictures PR Group with Club Debut reaching a vast local to global audience.

Planet Fashion TV Sets the Stage - Cannes Film Fest, Miami Swim Week at the Plymouth & AccaArt's Fashion Journal, ‘Green’ Finance, Fine Art & Destination Dining

Club Debut & VIPictures PR shifts the focus from 'Out of the Dark' to 'Into the Light' We are a celebration of optimism and resourcefulness. It's only natural!” — Kesi Gibson, Club Debut, A Creative Tech Company

CANNES-MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannes.fr/Miami.fl /Planet.earth/Underwriters and esteemed Guests are invited to participate in an immersive "Spring 2025 Calendar of Cross-Continental Celebrations!", confirms Planet Fashion TV's, Executive Producer Celia Evans. The 'Save the Dates' include Eco Channel's Earth Day Reception April 22 at the Dcota Design building. Planet Fashion TV joins 'LA Fashion Closet' for 'Mode de Cannes', May 21 at the Carlton on La Croisette. Followed by 'Swim and Resort Show' May 27 to June 3 at the Plymouth-South Beach. A local to global press campaign helmed by Club Debut, a Creative Tech Company and 'Sustainable Swim Wear International Miami PR Group is geared up to launch.From previews of Designers au courant collections making an appearance on the over-the-pool runway will be available 'from runway to rack' Popupsss by Club Debut. An 'Into the Light Lounge & Optimal Health Retreat' with Gifting Suite are slated. Celia Evans, P.F.TV.'s Founder, lead performer of the Jazzlicious Trio and under-the-radar activist confirms, "An 'Art-WeekS' Exhibit debut is a first!." Curated by AccaArt's Carlos Benitez with artists Peter Studl, DavidVD, Deborah McNulty and Lulu Monteleone among them.The 2nd Annual 'Mode de Cannes' Film Festival Gala, May 21, unfurls at the 'grand dame' Carlton. The haute couture affaire pre-empts Planet Fashion TV's ‘Swim & Resort Show 2025' located in the Plymouth, 336 21st Street & Collins Avenue, South Beach, 33139. The luxurious, boutique property is home to the swoon-worthy 'Blue Ribbon' Asia-fusion Bromberg Brothers dining destination. It is a chopstick toss to the seashore, 'Swim Show' at the Miami Beach Convention Center and the Bass Museum. Paraiso's Pavilion, nee Funkshion, again is where the world's of fashion, wellness and music harmoniously unite", states Founders, Natalija Dedic Stojanovic and Aleksandar 'Sale' Stojanovic.Carlos Benitez joining Maya Itu, gallerists and publishers of AccaArt Journal (a Glamour and Harper's Bazaar affiliate) confirms "We are aligned with S2wim PR Group and Club Debut as press liaison. Along with VIPictures PR Group, Zrills, Inc., Elettro Interactive and VStudio. Inc we create press & social media visibility, engendering new relations while leveraging our clients and partners market position. Reserve now for placement in the June Edition of AccaArt Journal. Features include 'Art to Wear', and an endorsement of ‘Miami's Sustainable Swimwear Week gatherings’." The printed and online AccaArt Quarterly is the leadup to the bi-annual, Los Angeles-Beverly Hills Fashion Week in October.The 7th annual 'Sustainable Swim Week International Miami' had its genesis in 2018 at the National, a Deco landmark produced by Showroom 305 and Jeffrey Lubin, former producer at International Management Group (IMG) . This 43rd Annual Swimwear Association of Florida, the parent company producing Swim Show (tm) in the Miami Beach Convention & Visitor's Center, May 31 to June 2, represents 100's of designers and exhibitors in-bound from 65 countries.Thousands of buyers attend to prospect for 'industry trends' destined to become 'tomorrows classics'. Swim, Resort, Fit, Lounge, Yoga and Beach wear and an abundance of accessory lines are showcased, ready to order or to be purchased off-the-rack. SAF spokesperson, Judy Stein, confirms, “We continue to build relationships while connecting buyers to manufacturers and designers." With countless city-wide shows, 1000's of models, stylists and glitterati, Miami Beach is transformed, for one blissful week, into the fashion world's epicenter.Michel Thomas of the Eco Channel confirmed their 5th Annual Earth Day Reception, April 22 at the Dcota. Uber impresario Max Studennikoff, Founder of the Climate Change Forum in Zurich September 29 to October 2, chimed in, "Each event demonstrates the interconnectedness and interdependence of todays 'eco-conscious' world." Green Alliance International and CC-Forum spokesperson, Holmes Stoner concurred "These distinguished affaires are staged to complement each other". "Imagine a sophisticated, stylish, planetary 'Road Show' evolving organically with a laser focus on sustainable development?" queries Yvo Timmermans, CEO of Earthwise.ventures.As numbing political and economic upheaval roil the world's command centers, the public braces themselves for escalating, catastrophic climate change. "Evidenced by persistent and unprecedented firestorms sweeping California, treacherous tornados and earthquakes from Myanmar to the heartlands; climate refugees curate community-driven, top-tier gatherings to address dire 'planetary issues'. Each distinct occasion embraces social and solution- based engagement," asserts S2wim team member, Anthony Dixon, an astute prognosticator of market trends.Where mega designer labels; Gucci, St Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen are reeling from top-level executive exits; eco-friendly entrepreneurial fashion houses are posed for a 'new take' on the apparel industry. Mass consumption of luxury goods is in decline, "brought on by a combination of exorbitant pricing and diminishing quality" according to NY Times editor Katharine K. Zarrella, "luxury brands may have lost touch with the markets' shifting tides."The ‘big brands’ are being nudged aside by next-Gen fashion-savvy arbiters, whose mantra is 'Smaller is Bigger, Consume Less and Share More’. Today’s 'conscious' customers actively seek out designers that speak to their unique aesthetic, sans the sticker shock. Fast-fashion's obscene, minimum orders and toxic materials amass mountains of unsold goods. "Mass produced apparel destined for noxious landfills is soo yesterday!,” states Kesi Gibson, Designer of Kyu Melange, a collection that puts "humanity back into fashion". “What 'next gen' fashionistas may lack in deep pockets they are rich in prescience; whether predicting a fashion trend or retrofitting a classic”, confirms Martu Freeman-Parker, author of 'Get the Hell Out' and distinguished spokesperson on 'how to build a viable fashion business.'.“Our immersive 'Into the Light Mornings' will soothe and revive participants frayed nerves and quell present day anxiety,” confirms yoga instructor Kacie Schweikhardt, “Guests of the 'Into the Light' Retreat and Lounge will delve more deeply into the innate power of yoga, indulge in eco-friendly product demo's, savor farm to table elixirs by Chef Oshun and meander along the seashore with an optional beach clean-up."David Valero Dutary of Art-WeekS opines, “We are shifting the focus from existential gloom to 'Into the Light' inventiveness and resourcefulness. Spring Quarter 2025's S2wim's Calendar promises a perfect storm of fresh, sustainable ideas and events driven by 'optimism' as a survival imperative. It soo Gucci."

