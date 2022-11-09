Klean Industries Announces the Opening of a New Tyre Pyrolysis Recycling Subsidiary in Australia
Klean Industries Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia to build tyre pyrolysis recycling plants.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), is pleased to announce the opening of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia. Klean is a leading pyrolysis and gasification equipment manufacturer that designs and builds projects for converting hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires (“ELT”), waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, recovered resources, and new cleantech jobs.
Klean has now completed the initial incorporation, and this subsidiary has been created to undertake the development of several projects that are currently underway in the Oceania region. It is the first company of a series of wholly owned application-specific entities that will be licensed based on a division of Klean’s intellectual property portfolios. Starting with its tyre recycling technologies, Klean intends to complete the incorporation and roll out of its application-specific tire recycling entity that will then incorporate a series of Special Purpose Vehicles (“SPV”) which will be used to build, own, and operate each individual project under development. It is envisioned that each SPV will be financed using a variety of funding sources which will include a portion of non-recourse debt financing as a part of the capital structure and the assets of each SPV will be used to secure the funds alongside invested equity for each project.
Over the past year, the KleanTeam has made significant advancements in the Oceania marketplace and is now able to capitalize on the groundwork done since travel resumed from the global COVID-19 lockdowns. Additional projects are also under development in the region for hydrogen production and distribution plants, plastic recycling with integrated pyrolysis plants, and municipal solid waste-to-energy plants are also under development with various partners.
As the world continues to struggle with the collapse of global supply chains due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, the need for insulated domestic supply chains has never been greater. Each country needs to have access to the resources and technology that it needs to be self-sufficient to ensure economic and environmental prosperity. The Circular Economy cannot happen with fragmented supply chains that rely on overseas importation of products and resources. After nearly 20 years of operations and consideration of a few projects in Australasia over the years, Klean believes now is the time for advancement in this region, given the current waste and energy crisis facing Oceania.
With Australia offshoring many of its manufacturing capabilities, it is now reliant on overseas markets and pricing for many of its resources, goods, and products. The significant reduction in coal use combined with the offshoring of Australia’s domestic energy markets has had a devastating effect on the country’s sustainability as it’s estimated that Australia now has but a few weeks of stored fuels supplies and any disruption to that supply would be catastrophic to the Australian economy which is now being witnessed in Europe.
The need to re-evaluate politics, supply chains, and the use of resources has never been greater and Klean sees an opportunity to contribute to the Australian economy and the Oceania region, by creating recovered resources and clean energy from waste and renewables. The current end-of-life tyre issue in Australia represents an incredible opportunity. Klean plans to include the development of several projects that will feature proven integrated solutions for resource recovery combined with the layered Blockchain SaaS platform solution called the KleanLoop™. The patent pending KleanLoop™ will feature a fully integrated track and trace program for everything a project receives and produces that will cross several supply chains and most importantly will also include Carbon Emissions Offsets tracking and sales. The addition of KleanLoop™ technology is set to radically change how business is done and will provide environmental and financial transparency that is second to none as a fully integrated solution for:
*** Commodity procurement process
*** Waste & Resource Tracking
*** Supply Chain Transparency
*** Lower Supply Chain Costs
*** Integrated Payment Options
*** Scheduling & Delivery Details
*** Sales CRM & Real-time Notifications
*** A single source of operational truth & transparency
Klean looks forward to developing a multitude of projects that are solely focused on Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) within the energy, waste, and resource sector which will enable more companies to meet their Corporate, Social, Responsibility (“CSR”) goals while also at the same time advancing the Circular Economy, we all want and desperately need.
About Klean Industries Inc
Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”), and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
