Klean Industries and Viva Energy Australia Breakthrough in Tyre-to-Fuel Co-Processing at Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy & Klean Industries Tyre Recycling Process Infographic

Confirms the quality and compatibility of our recovered oils with the existing refinery and demonstrates the viability of converting end-of-life tyres into high-value, low-carbon fuels and chemicals.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries (“Klean”), a leading provider of pyrolysis technologies and circular solutions in resource recovery and the advanced recycling sector, is pleased to announce a major breakthrough for sustainable fuel. Viva Energy has successfully co-processed 10 tonnes of tyre pyrolysis oil produced from Klean Industries’ reference plant alongside conventional crude at its Geelong Refinery. This trial marks a significant advancement in Australia’s circular economy and cements Klean’s leadership in coordinating refinery-ready, low-carbon feedstocks.Viva Energy has achieved another milestone in demonstrating the critical role it can play in Australia’s circular economy and low-carbon fuel production.This week, Geelong Refinery successfully processed 10 tonnes of tyre pyrolysis oil alongside crude oil to produce a full range of fuels and products. This follows the refinery processing a similar quantity of pyrolysis oil derived from waste plastic in May, demonstrating its capability to process at scale oils made from waste and the critical role the facility will play in Australia’s sustainable future.The development is a significant step in plans to establish tyre recycling in Melbourne. For this demonstration, the tyre pyrolysis oil was imported from Poland with appropriate approvals from the Australian Government – it is currently not available domestically.Earlier this year, Viva Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with Klean Industries , a Canadian resource recovery and advanced recycling provider, to study the potential to create a tyre-recycling facility in Melbourne capable of processing up to 80,000 tonnes of used tyres per year.The recycling facility proposed by Klean would extract three products from tyres: recovered carbon black (rCB), steel, and biogenic pyrolysis oil. Under the agreement, Viva Energy would take the biogenic pyrolysis oil for processing at Geelong Refinery, allowing it to create lower-carbon intensity fuels.Viva Energy’s successful processing of tyre pyrolysis oil not only signals progress for Australia’s own sustainable fuel industry but also brings the country in line with global efforts to advance circular economies.Tyre pyrolysis oil is already recognized in the EU as a low-carbon alternative to traditional fuels and feedstocks. Australia currently does not recognize lower-carbon fuels made via co-processing, meaning the associated carbon reduction benefits cannot be claimed by Viva Energy’s customers.That is something that could change with the right policy settings, according to Viva Energy Chief Strategy Officer Lachlan Pfeiffer.“The refinery’s ability to process pyrolysis oil from both tyres and waste plastic demonstrates the versatility of our facility and our commitment to supporting a lower-carbon future,” Mr. Pfeiffer said. “Viva Energy is proud to play a role in the production of lower-carbon fuels and products and reduce the number of tyres that go into landfill. The project can only proceed if the regulatory landscape encourages businesses to progress these important initiatives.”It is a sentiment supported by Lina Goodman, CEO of Tyre Stewardship Australia, who said the processing of tyre pyrolysis oil at Geelong Refinery is a significant step forward in demonstrating the potential of end-of-life tyres as a valuable resource.“Tyre pyrolysis oil is increasingly recognized internationally, particularly in the EU, as a low-carbon alternative,” she said. “We welcome initiatives that showcase the viability of these solutions at scale that extract value from end-of-life tyres and support the transition to a more sustainable, low-emissions future for Australia.”Viva Energy’s successful refinement of tyre pyrolysis oil, produced using Klean Industries’ advanced thermal conversion technology, marks a significant milestone for the circular economy in Australia, according to Jesse Klinkhamer, Klean Industries Inc.“This achievement not only confirms the quality and compatibility of our recovered oils with existing refining infrastructure but also demonstrates the commercial viability of converting end-of-life tyres into high-value, low-carbon fuels and chemicals. It's a crucial step forward in fulfilling Klean Industries’ vision of establishing a fully integrated resource recovery and low-carbon fuel production facility in Melbourne, Australia,” he said.About Viva EnergyViva Energy (ASX: VEA) is a leading convenience retailer, commercial services and energy infrastructure business, with a history spanning more than 120 years in Australia. The Group operates a convenience and fuel network of almost 900 stores across Australia and supplies fuels and lubricants to a total network of nearly 1,500 service stations.Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals, polymers, and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and about 80 airports and airfields across the country.For more information, please visit: www.vivaenergy.com.au About Tyre Stewardship AustraliaTyre Stewardship Australia (TSA) is Australia’s tyre product steward established in 2014 to implement the national Tyre Product Stewardship Scheme (TPSS) – an ACCC-authorized industry framework to reduce the environmental, health and safety impacts of the 67 million Equivalent Passenger Units (EPUs) which reach their end of life in Australia each year.TSA’s vision is of a circular economy for end-of-life (EOL) tyres that contribute to a sustainable society. It works all along the tyre supply chain to minimize waste and increase value for government, industry, businesses, and consumers by maximizing the circular value of the resources in used tyres.For more information, please visit: www.tyrestewardship.org.au About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable specialization in building projects utilizing advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.

Klean Industries - Recovering Clean Energy and Resources from Waste

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.