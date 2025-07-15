Klean Industries Partners with Terragreen Investments to Convert Non-Recycled Plastics into Refinery Feedstock for SAF

Klean Industries Partners with Terragreen Investments to Convert Non-Recycled Plastics into Refinery Feedstock to Produce Sustainable Road and Aviation Fuels

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”) is proud to announce the completion of a Detailed Feasibility Study (DFS) for the development of a cutting-edge, 10,000 metric tonne-per-year non-recycled plastic pyrolysis facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The project is being developed in partnership with Terragreen Investments Inc. (TGI) . It represents a significant milestone in the effort to convert waste plastics into high-quality refinery feedstock for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and decarbonized road fuels.Over the past two years, both companies have been collaborating to explore opportunities for cooperation in establishing multiple facilities across Canada the United States, and Africa, with potential expansions into other provinces such as Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, states such as Washington and New York, and countries such as South Africa and Zambia.With the initial funding secured, feedstock arranged with Blue Planet Recycling , and the site location finalized, there has been significant interest from various parties regarding the high-quality pyrolysis oil produced by the plant. Both companies are now intensifying efforts to advance the project through permitting and construction, which is scheduled to begin in early 2026."At Blue Planet, we’re focused on building industrial-scale systems that recover resources, reduce emissions, and create real economic value from waste. Partnering with Terragreen and Klean Industries aligns with our mission to create closed-loop solutions that are scalable, smart, and sustainable. We're excited to support this project and future collaborations that move us all toward a true circular economy.", commented Sebastian van Wollen, CEO of Blue Planet.Transforming Waste into OpportunityThe facility is located in the heart of the Sumas Industrial Area, a key logistics hub on the Canada/USA border. It will utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies to process polyolefin-rich plastic waste streams. The initiative aims to address several key issues outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and will provide economic benefits to the local community in British Columbia. Both parties are eager to contribute to the creation of a circular economy in the region.TGI is well-equipped to manage this project in the Sumas Industrial Area, one of the busiest logistics centers on the Canada/USA border in British Columbia. The Abbotsford facility is designed to operate 24/7 for 330 days a year and is expected to produce over 10 million liters of premium-grade pyrolysis oil annually. The Plastic Pyrolysis Oil (PPO) is intended to be further refined and utilized locally into circular fuels, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and decarbonized road fuels, which will help reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as aviation and heavy transport.Plans are in place to expedite the permitting process and finalize project financing in the coming months. The TGI facility will focus on converting controlled and optimized polyolefin plastics, such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polystyrene (PS) into high-quality pyrolysis oil.“We are thrilled to be working alongside Terragreen Investments to bring this pioneering project to life,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries. “This partnership exemplifies what’s possible when technology, policy, and private capital align to solve one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time.”Powered by the KleanLoop™ Platform for Radical TransparencyThe TGI plant will be fully integrated with Klean’s proprietary KleanLoop™ SaaS platform. This Blockchain-based solution ensures complete transparency and traceability of all incoming feedstock, operational data, carbon offsets, and product sales. This platform offers unprecedented transparency in the British Columbia recycling industry. The KleanLoop platform is a vital technological solution designed to address the climate change crisis and prevent further environmental degradation within a socially responsible framework. The platform enables real-time ESG reporting and aligns global standards for decarbonization, sustainability, and extended producer responsibility (EPR).Addressing the Global Plastic Crisis with Local ActionThe plastic waste crisis is alarming and requires immediate action to address the situation. This project presents an incredible opportunity to prevent waste plastics from entering waterways, which ultimately contributes to ocean pollution. According to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report titled "The New Plastics Economy: Rethinking the Future of Plastics," at least 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year. This is the equivalent of dumping the contents of a garbage truck into the ocean every minute. If we fail to take action, this rate is projected to double to two truckloads per minute by 2030 and increase to four truckloads per minute by 2050. By 2050, the WEF report warns that there could be more plastic in the oceans than fish.Douglas Myrdal, CEO of Terragreen Investments Inc., added: “We chose to work with Klean Industries because of their unmatched expertise in thermal conversion technologies and their commitment to building a truly circular economy. This facility is just the beginning of a broader strategy to expand across Canada and into the United States.”About Terragreen Investments:Terraagreen was founded with a bold vision: to deliver scalable, economically viable solutions to global pollution, starting with the plastics crisis. Our mission is to transform environmental stewardship into a growth opportunity by demonstrating that sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive, but rather mutually reinforcing.We are utilizing advanced chemical recycling technology to address one of the most pressing environmental challenges of plastic waste. Unlike traditional mechanical recycling, which degrades material quality, chemical recycling recovers plastics by breaking them down into their base molecular components. This enables true circularity, allowing for the infinite reuse of plastic with minimal loss in quality.This innovation positions Terraagreen at the forefront of the circular plastics economy, a rapidly growing global market driven by regulatory pressure, corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, and rising demand for sustainable materials. Our process is designed for commercial scalability and integration with existing infrastructure. Our process diverts plastic waste from landfills and oceans while reducing dependence on virgin fossil resources. Our model proves that sustainability can yield attractive returns through cost savings, material recovery, and circular supply chains. We address a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in waste management, sustainable manufacturing, and clean technology. We are not just innovating; we are reshaping the future of waste into a new asset class.For more information about Terragreen, please visit www.terragreeninvestments.com About Klean Industries:Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Klean’s unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise ensures timelines and budgets are safeguarded, enabling projects to be delivered more efficiently and at lower costs.Klean utilizes proprietary technologies to develop projects that produce high-quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and skillfulness provide specialization in building projects that utilize advanced thermal technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low-carbon, circular economy and the goal of zero waste to landfill.For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com About Blue Planet Recycling:Founded in 2003, Blue Planet Recycling is a leading Canadian innovator in industrial recycling and waste transformation. The company specializes in the recovery of plastics, metals, post-manufacture food waste, and other materials through efficient, ESG-aligned systems. With a strong presence in British Columbia and a growing footprint across Western Canada, Blue Planet partners with industry leaders to divert complex waste streams from landfills and reintegrate them into the circular economy.For more information about Blue Planet Recycling, please visit www.blueplanetrecycling.ca

