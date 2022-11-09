Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Selected as a 2023 Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM
Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition
Nashville attorney Timothy L. Miles selected at as a Top Rated Lawyer for a fourth year in a rowNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM have confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized class action and shareholder rights attorney from Nashville, Tennessee, has again been recognized as a 2023 Top Rated Litigator and will be highlighted for this recognition in a special section published in The American Lawyer as well as The National Law Journal.
Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the fourth year in a row, commented: “Everyone in the legal community including all your peers recognizes that Martindale-Hubbell is the gold standard and has set the bar for attorney ratings and recognitions and any rating or award by Martindale-Hubbell is highly valued and sought after in the legal world. I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this these recognitions for a third year in a row and would like to thank both Martindale-Hubbell, AML and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years. Last year, Martindale-Hubbell released a video highlighting Mr. Miles AV Preeminent Rating.
Mr. Miles has maintained the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell since 2014, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015).
In addition, Mr. Miles announced the firm will be launching a newly designed and state-of-the-art custom made website (www.classactionlawyertn.com) currently being designed by American Web Coders, an award-winning professional website design agency in Los Angeles.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, Mr Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
Timothy Lee Miles Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble