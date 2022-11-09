Metaverse Conference Futureworlds 2022 Confirms Decentraland, DRESSX, The Sandbox, Pixelynx, Upland, Audioshake and More

40+ Execs and Creatives From Top Metaverse Companies Gather in Los Angeles For Futureworlds 2022 on Nov. 12th

Futureworlds 2022 is bringing together more than 40 metaverse creatives & executives for a conference and networking event to meet, discuss and exchange the ideas that will frame our future.” — Futureworlds

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futureworlds LLC announced today that it has confirmed more than 40 speakers for its metaverse conference, Futureworlds 2022 (www.futureworlds.co), taking place from 10:00AM to 6:00PM on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022 at Playa Studios in Culver City, CA.

Futureworlds 2022 is the first in-person metaverse conference to be held in the Los Angeles area, and features speakers and thought leaders from a number of metaverse hardware and software platforms. The conference will be live-streamed for virtual attendees from around the world.

Panel topics include: Music, Retail/Brands, Digital Fashion, Virtual Real Estate, IP/Rights, Technology and an Artist panel featuring some of the most active artists in the metaverse. The conference highlights creatives and businesses working in the metaverse, and provides access to those interested in networking and learning the current state-of-the-art in metaverse development.

The list of confirmed speakers includes: Mathieu Nouzareth (US CEO, The Sandbox), Lastraum K (Decentraland Foundation), Natalia Modenova & Daria Shapovalova (Co-Founders, DRESSX), Josh Neuman (CEO, MELON), Danny Brown-Wolf (Chief of Staff, Upland), Jessica Powell (CEO, Audioshake), Kimberly Knoller (CMO, Pixelynx), DJ Skee (CEO, DASH Radio), Anthony Martini (President, Exceed Talent Capital), Justin Hochberg (Co-Founder & CEO, Virtual Brand Group), Jesse Lyu (CEO, GAMA), Paul Roustan (ROUSTAN), Yung Spielburg (Water & Music), Jeff Joyner (IP attorney), Claire Ortiz (Founder, CO Innovation Lab), Mitchell Bayer-Goldman (Co-Founder & COO Volta XR), Brandon Ball (CEO, Starch Creative), Luis Fernandez (LUISFERN5), Jean-Yves Martineau (EVP, SimWin Sports), Elijah Kim (CEO, Gallery Arc), Joseph Poulose (CTO, Metatope), Mia Gladstone (artist), John Caldwell (COO, Wave Financial), Darryl Hurs (CEO Indie Week, MD CD Baby), Diana Perfilieva (CEO, DiVERGE), Steve Stewart (Co-Founder, Futureworlds), Tatiana DeMaria (Artist), Matt Coleman (CEO, FansXR), Steve Ambers (IP/rights attorney), Piper Moretti (CEO, The Crypto Realty Group), Karen Allen (CEO, Infinite Album), Mark Emtiaz & Mark D'Andrea (Co-Founders, LEDY), John Lenac (Head of Music Relations, Kluge Interactive), Steven Masur (Masur, Griffitts, Avidor LLP), Joel Garcia (CEO, AllCode), Rodel Delfin (CEO, Falcon Media), Michael Patterson (producer/mixer - Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, Beck, Duran Duran), and Jeremy Welt (President, Invisible Robot), with more being announced shortly.

About Futureworlds:

Co-Founders Joe Berman and Steve Stewart, with Partner Shauna Krikorian, launched Futureworlds as a creative development agency with years of experience in the entertainment and technology sectors, Futureworlds works with IP rights holders of iconic properties, destinations and brands to develop virtual worlds inspired by landmark locations, definitive eras, notable figures, culture, nightlife, fashion music and art. Futureworlds also curates live events and conferences, bringing together thought leaders, creators and influencers to build community and share knowledge and expertise in the metaverse space.

For conference tickets, please visit: www.futureworlds.co