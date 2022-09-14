Futureworlds 2022 Announced As First In-Person Metaverse Conference In Los Angeles

Nov. 12, 2022 Conference Features Metaverse Professionals From Music, Retail Brands, Fashion, Real Estate, IP And More

We're at a convergence point in the creation & adoption of a new level of technology that will massively change the way we live, engage & experience - as important as establishing the internet itself.” — Steve Stewart

LOS ANGELES, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futureworlds LLC announced today that metaverse conference Futureworlds 2022 (www.futureworlds.co) will take place on Nov. 12, 2022 at Playa Studios in Culver City, CA, bringing together creatives, thought leaders and artists to build community in the fast-growing metaverse space.

Futureworlds 2022 is the first in-person metaverse conference to be held in the Los Angeles area, and features more than 40 speakers - including a number of exhibitors introducing cutting-edge advances in metaverse hardware and software platforms. The conference will be live-streamed for virtual attendees from around the world.

Panel topics include: Music, Retail/Brands, Fashion/Digital Products, Virtual Real Estate, IP/Rights, Tech Development and an Artist panel featuring some of the most active artists in the metaverse. The event appeals to creatives and businesses working in the metaverse, and those interested in networking and learning the current state-of-the-art in metaverse development, as well as the many retail and entertainment opportunities becoming available. A partial list of confirmed speakers includes: Jessica Powell (CEO, Audioshake), Kimberly Knoller (CMO, Pixelynx), DJ Skee (CEO, DASH Radio), Michael Patterson (producer/mixer - Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, Beck, Duran Duran), and Jeremy Welt (President, Invisible Robot), with more being announced shortly.

Interest in the metaverse has exploded after initial adoption by leaders in the online gaming community (Fortnite, Roblox, Axie Infinity, etc.) led to platforms like Decentraland, The Sandbox, VRChat and Meta's Horizon Worlds emerging recently. Major recording artists such as Steve Aoki, Travis Scott, Marshmellow, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have jumped in with virtual concerts, digital merchandise and NFT drops. Fashion brands Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Burberry and Givenchy have all developed initial placements in various aspects of the metaverse, and understand the value proposition for dressing the digital world. Fashion Week saw more than 100,000 attend its metaverse show this past March in Decentraland, and Black Pink recently won MTV's new Video Music Award category for "Best Performance In The Metaverse."

Futureworlds Co-Founder, Steve Stewart, stated, "We're at a convergence point in the creation and adoption of a new level of technology that will massively change the way we live, engage and experience - as important as establishing the internet itself. We're excited to bring together as many leaders as we can to build community among the many aspects of the metaverse, as we know it so far."

About Futureworlds:

Founded by Joe Berman and Steve Stewart as a creative development agency with years of experience in the entertainment and technology sectors, Futureworlds works with IP right holders of iconic properties, destinations and brands to develop virtual worlds inspired by landmark locations, definitive eras, notable figures, culture, nightlife, fashion music and art. Futureworlds also curates live events and conferences, bringing together thought leaders, creators and influencers to build community and share knowledge and expertise in the metaverse space.

For tickets and sponsorship information, please visit: www.futureworlds.co