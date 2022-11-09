LocaLoop, a TAP Investment and Merchant Banking Client, Partners with Experience IT
LocaLoop is a cloud-based, broadband Internet service provider that connects rural communities to the Internet.
Relationship Enables LocaLoop to Accelerate its Scaling Efforts in Closing the Digital Divide in Rural Communities
Experience IT allows us to scale faster in rural-focused markets with them as our preferred partner for software and integration service in both in horizontal and vertical markets going forward.”ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based LocaLoop, Inc. (www.localoop.com), a TAP Financial Partners investment and merchant banking client, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Experience IT, Inc. (www.eitmn.com), based in Bloomington, Minnesota.
— Carl-Johan Torarp, CEO of LocaLoop
This relationship is expected to allow LocaLoop to accelerate its scaling efforts in closing the digital divide in rural communities by continuing to deploy its cloud software-driven broadband Internet service solution with both proprietary 5G fixed wireless and fiber to the home for “the last mile.” It also allows Experience IT to grow its software expertise in the broadband Internet connectivity market (the global broadband Internet service market size valued at USD 386 Billion in 2021, and an estimated CAGR of 10% for the years from 2022-2030). People, places, and things in the world demand broadband Internet connections wherever they are at an accelerated pace in our expanding digital and cloud-based world.
Per Lagerback, CEO of Experience IT, Inc., notes that “LocaLoop has a timely solution for the digital needs in rural America. Experience IT has the systems and tools to help LocaLoop effectively expand their public cloud-based application presence. This will enable LocaLoop to offer its fixed wireless and fiber-based broadband Internet solution at a faster pace to meet their targeted underserved markets in non-urban communities.”
Carl-Johan Torarp, CEO of LocaLoop, Inc. states that “Experience IT will allow the company to scale faster in its rural focused markets by having Experience IT as its preferred partner for software and integration service needs both in horizontal and vertical markets going forward. The federal government’s infrastructure broadband grant of USD 65 Billion for “the last mile” is coming down the pipe, and LocaLoop is eligible to get a share of that.”
About LocaLoop Inc.
LocaLoop is a cloud based digital Communications Service Provider (CSP) closing the broadband Internet service gap for rural markets in the US. It is the first cloud-native service provider that is deploying and operating rural community-based turnkey broadband Internet networks with proprietary 5G fixed wireless in CBRS spectrum and fiber to the home in a dual-path model for last mile connectivity. It was specifically invented for serving rural markets. LocaLoop’s patented cloud technology platform eliminates legacy on-premises business software, data centers & IT personnel, network operating center, core network capabilities and enables a profitable business case while delivering an optimized broadband Internet user experience for the subscribers. LocaLoop’s next generation Direct to Consumer (D2C) delivery solution is equally applicable to Business to Business/Government (B2B/G) partners. It is highly automated and runs within Microsoft's secure public Azure Cloud. The synKro™ branded broadband Internet service is fully automated and keeps the subscribers in control, and the on-demand services can be personalized and switched on or off in real time by the subscribers. It is delivered without data caps, throttling, overage charges, and bundles at an affordable flat monthly subscriber price for delivery of modern media-rich Web-Apps and Cloud services that consumer, business and government users want.
About Experience IT, Inc.
Experience IT is a digital transformation consulting firm offering business and technology services differentiated by business architecture, laser focus on customer satisfaction, and guided by insights. We partner with leaders who have big visions for their customers and employees. We accelerate their digital aspirations and performance goals.
Our consultants form a strong trio of business, technology, and program leaders that work together to deliver superior results ➢ Exude dependability, getting things done on time & exceeding expectations ➢ Provide structure & clarity by setting clear goals and following a well-defined process to meet objectives ➢ Take pride in our work and make positive lasting impacts.
WE SERVE: Healthcare, financial services organizations and more of all sizes and maturity. Experience IT specializes in helping companies prepare for change and deliver meaningful results across digital, customer experience, sales, and marketing capabilities.
OUR VALUES: We put our client’s customer experience at the center of everything we do ➢ We work with transformation leaders to drive holistic results ➢ We are thankful for our clients, our partners, and our team members ➢ We lead with integrity and do what is right ➢ We are empathic, we connect, seek to fully understand, and then work collaboratively with our client partners to execute with superior quality ➢ We are agile and deliver in well-defined, measurable sprints -- maintaining a constant focus on rapidly driving results ➢ We are continuously optimizing our approach to ensure "best in class" processes and technologies to transform the customer experience.
