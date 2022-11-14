Patients Choice Labs selects 1health.io Lab Ordering Platform to Launch Genetic Testing to Consumers
Having Patients Choice Laboratories on the 1health platform means their customers will be able to order PCL lab tests online and intuitively- in minutes, not days or weeks.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a pioneer in delivering to physicians the most precise infectious disease, pharmacogenetics (PGx), and toxicology testing, selects 1health.io, an industry-leading software company revolutionizing the way laboratories go-to-market, to deliver its innovative genetic lab tests
directly to consumers.
The direct-to-consumer lab testing market is forecast to grow at a 22% compound annual growth from 2021 to 2031, according to research group, Transparency Marketing in its report “North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Insights, 2021-2031” published Q1 2022, hitting an $8.8 billion valuation at the end of this decade.
PCL plans to bring its proprietary PGx test, one that encompasses more than 200 medications by determining how a person’s genetic makeup metabolizes them, to the 1health platform later this year. Besides understanding how a patient's unique body responds to common medications, which can be life-saving all on its own, there are other important benefits to PGx testing which include helping patients with chronic conditions manage their drug regimen, decreasing the need for trial-and-error dosing, and reducing overall health care costs.
“We had been looking for more than a year to find a provider to help us go-to-market directly to consumers,” states Brad Moss, President of PCL. “The direct-to-consumer market is a growing and a strategic target for us. We look forward to going live with our innovative PGx test later this year on the 1health platform,” continued Moss.
“Having Patients Choice Laboratories on the 1health platform means their customers will be able to order PCL lab tests online and intuitively- in minutes, not days or weeks. In addition, PCL customers will be able to understand the bioinformatics and reporting within the 1health platform, providing a comprehensive way to view and understand treatment recommendations quickly,” states 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia. “We are proud they have selected 1health as their go-to-market platform for their physicians, clinicians, and patients,” added Maghsoodnia.
About Patients Choice Laboratories
Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. Since 2013 PCL has served patients and providers with a focus on fast, accurate, and reliable results. Utilizing innovative molecular technology, PCL provides specific and rapid results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. Innovative custom treatment recommendations are provided based on antibiotic-resistant genes to improve antimicrobial stewardship and patient outcomes.
PCL is at the forefront of infectious diseases, pharmacogenetics, and toxicology to ensure the health of our communities now and into the future. Learn more at: pclabsdx.com.
About 1health.io
1health is driving healthcare innovation by revolutionizing the way laboratories service medical providers and consumers. By providing a modern, secure, and easy-to-use software platform, 1health enables diagnostic testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, not days or weeks, thereby reducing costs and expanding growth opportunities for laboratories. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved. 1health is proud to help leading-edge laboratories like Patients Choice Laboratories, Apollo Health Group Laboratories, Sampled, Premier Lab Solutions, Gene by Gene, and many others and provides testing services to hundreds of leading enterprise companies including Raley’s, Starbucks, Cruise, and the U.S. Air Force. Learn more at: 1health.io
