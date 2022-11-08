SingerLewak Announces Additional Growth in the Orange County California Market
SingerLewak, a Top 100 firm, is combining operations with HBLA.
We understand a company’s need for advice that explains the regulations, tax code and FASB guidance. By working with HBLA, we can provide our clients with the resources needed on a much broader scale”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak, a Top 100 firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional locations in Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas, is combining operations with HBLA. HBLA provides services in governmental and commercial audits, business accounting, taxes, and estate planning. HBLA has 21 employees with an office located in Irvine, California.
— Jim Pitrat
“SingerLewak provides a wide range of offerings that mirror that of a national firm in key business sectors and industry specializations from bookkeeping, state and local tax advice, high net worth and taxation services. Our focus is to be your trusted advisor. We understand a company’s need for sound advice that explains the regulations, tax code and FASB guidance in an understandable format, so that companies can make the right decisions. By working together with HBLA, we are confident we can provide our clients with resource enhancements on a much broader scale through our commitment to excellence” commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.
“Combining our operation with the resources and entrepreneurial spirit of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we may continue delivering superior value to our clients. For more than 37 years, HBLA has been a business fixture in the Orange County California market and has built valuable relationships with our clients and our community and we are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak” stated David B. Lang, Co-Managing Partner at HBLA.
