SingerLewak Announces New Partners: Eric Weiss and Jonathan Drugge

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak , LLP proudly announces the addition of Eric Weiss and Jonathan Drugge as Partners within the firm, effective immediately.Eric Weiss joins SingerLewak’s Business Informatics Practice Group and brings over 25 years’ risk consulting experience including advising CFOs on risk & controls, designing SOX controls for many global corporations and startups, internal audit leadership & co-sourcing, internal control design & best practices, IPO readiness, external audit, enterprise risk management, regulatory audits, contract compliance, IT governance & best practices, ERP controls, and corporate governance. Eric joining SingerLewak provides him the opportunity to demonstrate his outstanding leadership and strong commitment to client service, consistently delivering value across a wide range of industries.Jonathan Drugge joins SingerLewak as a tax partner and comes with over two decades of state and local tax experience, Jonathan has worked with Public and Private companies across many industries and has expertise in dealing with multistate sales and use tax and income/franchise tax issues. His strategic thinking and dedication to excellence have earned him recognition throughout the business community.“We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Jonathan to the firm,” said Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak. “Their integrity, expertise, and client-first approach reflect the core values of our firm. Each will make significant contributions to our growth, and we look forward to their leadership.”These partner additions underscore SingerLewak’s commitment to cultivating top talent and providing exceptional service through a team of highly skilled professionals.

