'America First' Trade Policy: 2025 Update and Strategic Action Plan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since his return to the Oval Office, President Trump has implemented a series of customs, tariffs, and trade policies aimed at protecting American industries and addressing international trade imbalances. He is invoking authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (“IEEPA”) to address large and persistent trade deficits, currency manipulation, and value-added taxes (“VAT”) imposed by other countries.This article summarizes the most recent U.S. and foreign trade policy decisions and provides a strategic action plan for businesses to navigate the evolving trade landscape.U.S. Trade Policy DecisionsKey recent U.S. trade policy actions:Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China: In February 2025, President Trump issued executive orders imposing:25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products (10% for energy imports and potash)An additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports (on top of existing tariffs)Effective date: March 4, 2025Section 232 Investigations: Investigations initiated into copper and wood imports, which may result in additional tariffs.Universal Import Tariff: On April 5, 2025, a 10% universal tariff was imposed on most imports (except copper, semiconductors, computer chips, lumber, timber, and pharmaceuticals). A 90-day moratorium was later announced on country-specific tariffs, excluding those on China.Ending De Minimis Treatment: Duty-free de minimis treatment for covered goods from China and Hong Kong ends May 2, 2025.Foreign Trade Policy DecisionsIn response to U.S. tariffs, other countries imposed retaliatory measures:China: Implemented a baseline tariff of 125% on U.S. imports, along with additional company and product-specific regulations.Canada:25% tariff on all U.S. imports not covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).25% tariff on non-Canadian/Mexican components of fully assembled cars.Strategic Action Plan for BusinessesTo proactively mitigate risks, businesses should take the following steps:Corporate PlanningSee ImageSummaryThe tariff and trade landscape continues to shift rapidly, requiring companies to stay agile and informed. Although regulations, tariffs, and trade barriers may change frequently, adopting a comprehensive strategic action plan allows businesses to protect profitability and adapt to new market conditions. SingerLewak is ready to assist businesses in navigating these complex and evolving trade challenges.

