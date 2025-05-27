'America First' Trade Policy: 2025 Update and Strategic Action Plan
SingerLewak is ready to assist businesses in navigating these complex and evolving trade challenges.
Summary of the most recent U.S. and foreign trade policy decisions and provides a strategic action plan for businesses to navigate the evolving trade landscape.
This article summarizes the most recent U.S. and foreign trade policy decisions and provides a strategic action plan for businesses to navigate the evolving trade landscape.
U.S. Trade Policy Decisions
Key recent U.S. trade policy actions:
Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China: In February 2025, President Trump issued executive orders imposing:
25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products (10% for energy imports and potash)
An additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports (on top of existing tariffs)
Effective date: March 4, 2025
Section 232 Investigations: Investigations initiated into copper and wood imports, which may result in additional tariffs.
Universal Import Tariff: On April 5, 2025, a 10% universal tariff was imposed on most imports (except copper, semiconductors, computer chips, lumber, timber, and pharmaceuticals). A 90-day moratorium was later announced on country-specific tariffs, excluding those on China.
Ending De Minimis Treatment: Duty-free de minimis treatment for covered goods from China and Hong Kong ends May 2, 2025.
Foreign Trade Policy Decisions
In response to U.S. tariffs, other countries imposed retaliatory measures:
China: Implemented a baseline tariff of 125% on U.S. imports, along with additional company and product-specific regulations.
Canada:
25% tariff on all U.S. imports not covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
25% tariff on non-Canadian/Mexican components of fully assembled cars.
Strategic Action Plan for Businesses
To proactively mitigate risks, businesses should take the following steps:
Corporate Planning
See Image
Summary
The tariff and trade landscape continues to shift rapidly, requiring companies to stay agile and informed. Although regulations, tariffs, and trade barriers may change frequently, adopting a comprehensive strategic action plan allows businesses to protect profitability and adapt to new market conditions.
SingerLewak is ready to assist businesses in navigating these complex and evolving trade challenges.
Gale Moore
SingerLewak LLP
+1 310-320-4631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
SingerLewak's Journey and Expansion Across the US
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.