17 Million-Dollar French Chateau, Minutes from Silicon Slopes, Utah, to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Rand Holley of Trh Property Group LLC, 255 West 3300 North Street, will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This European style estate set against the mountains is located in the coveted Provo Riverbottoms community and will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Rand Holley of Trh Property Group LLC. Currently listed for $17million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 7–14 December, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This estate is a combination of style and craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the Château de Versailles in France this neo-baroque chateau captures the imagination the moment you enter the sycamore-lined drive. Set against a backdrop of mountain peaks and sky, this property is built for entertaining. The classically designed interior is filled with natural light, from the gourmet chef’s kitchen to the living area with a vaulted beam ceiling. Enjoy the views from one of the outdoor patios, or take a dip in the full-size pool beneath a retractable glass ceiling. Enjoy the landscaped grounds or play a game of tennis on your own full-size court.

Provo is the third largest city in Utah, known for scenic drives, mountains, and welcoming communities. Enjoy the many nearby National Parks and world-renowned skiing and winter activities. Provo is the ideal location for pursuing outdoor activities. Visit downtown where you can get your fill of art, culture, and dining. Spend summer weekends hiking in Provo Canyon, fly fishing the Provo River, or enjoying a round of golf on Utah’s most prestigious 18- hole golf course.

The 18,178 square foot estate sits on 4.34 acres of land. 255 West 3300 North Street boasts ten bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two three-quarter bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. The home brags vaulted truss ceilings with mezzanine over the great room, a grand serpentine staircase, engaged columns, and French doors. Inside, discover seven fireplaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and abundant natural light throughout. The primary suite has 2 fireplaces, a jetted tub, sauna, and his/her walk in closets. Outside you can find a full-size tennis court, seven outdoor patios, landscaped lawns, two fountains, two koi ponds, a gazebo, and a well. The property contains five garage spaces and a two-bedroom separate apartment.

255 West 3300 North Street is located just twenty minutes to Silicon Slopes. Private planes can fly into the Provo Airport just 12 minutes away or the Herber Private Airport, which is about 20 minutes away. The property is just 45 minutes to Salt Lake City/SLC International Airport. Venture just fifteen minutes to Sundance Ski Resort, one hour to Park City/Deer Valley resorts, and one mile to Riverside Country Club. Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University are both just five minutes away. National parks Arches, Canyonlands, Zion and Bryce National Park are a 2–3-hour drive away.

255 West 3300 North Street is available for showings Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

