Northampton County: Upcoming Shoulder Work on US 22 West
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Farmersville Road Overpass and Hecktown Road Overpass
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: There will be a lane shifting and shoulder restriction on US 22 West for shoulder reconstruction, slope work, and installation of new guide rail. Please use caution when driving though work zone.
Start date: 11/9/22
Est completion date: 4/1/23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.
# # #