Northampton County: Upcoming Shoulder Work on US 22 West

County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Farmersville Road Overpass and Hecktown Road Overpass

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: There will be a lane shifting and shoulder restriction on US 22 West for shoulder reconstruction, slope work, and installation of new guide rail. Please use caution when driving though work zone.

Start date: 11/9/22

Est completion date: 4/1/23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

