Enghouse and Andor Health sign Partnership to deliver best in class Digital Front Door and Virtual Health capabilities

Enghouse (TSX:ENGH)HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, announces a partnership with Vidyo, an Enghouse Company. Enriching people’s lives, Vidyo provides solutions that are flexible and easy to use, delivering the reliability, interoperability, and scalability needed for today’s healthcare environment.
As healthcare institutions continue to balance the increased demand for care and the shortages in clinical resources, more organizations are learning to optimize virtual health as a more efficient option. This partnership between Andor Health and Vidyo will give healthcare organizations the ability to combine and extend Vidyo’s real-time video with ThinkAndor’s robust digital front door capabilities providing a concierge approach to digital encounters and improving patients' access to the right care environment. Vidyo customers Group can now easily create pathways to virtual lines of care by leveraging the power of ThinkAndor®.
To better reach communities, hospitals and health systems need a virtual health strategy that enables quality virtual care at any point along a patient’s journey. Andor Health extends Vidyo’s capabilities allowing care teams to provide innovative services, and processes within a virtually integrated system to enable timely, cost-effective, quality care that engages patients as active, informed participants in their own health.
Vidyo has a long history of innovation and leadership in the healthcare sector and offers a flexible, easy-to-use telemedicine platform to support collaborative interdisciplinary care across a wide spectrum of use cases, improved patient outcomes, and lasting cost savings. Reuben Tozman, GM of Enghouse Vidyo indicates, “The partnership with Andor Health ensures healthcare organizations will be able to leverage the best of-class digital front door, out-of-the-box integration & configuration with leading EMRs, and AI-powered capabilities for tailored virtual experiences.”
By implementing a unified virtual health strategy, healthcare organizations will be better enabled to achieve the quadruple aim.
• Improve health outcomes with innovative features, ensuring a highly successful connection to reduce abandonment rates and increase operational efficiencies.
• Enhance care quality with immersive solutions, including routine patient check-ins to monitor clinical progress increasing patient engagement.
• Increase provider satisfaction by creating purpose-built practitioner workflows that surface critical alerts and signals, allowing for on-demand, virtual consultations.
• Lower cost by leveraging existing resources to support clinical workflows while seamlessly integrating into technology environments.
“Healthcare organizations with a sustainable virtual health strategy are thriving and are better equipped to pivot how care is delivered when the consumer demands it,” said Srini Surendanath, chief product & strategy officer from Andor Health. “Through this partnership with Vidyo, healthcare organizations will be able to leverage investments in existing systems and ensure patients are well served.”
About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Enghouse Vidyo
Vidyo is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Vidyo enriches people’s lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo’s secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, read our blog, or follow us on Twitter at @vidyo, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
