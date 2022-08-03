Enghouse Vidyo Launches Next Generation Virtual Health Care Platform

About

Vidyo enriches people’s lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo’s secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Our vision is to connect the world by video-enabling any application or idea. Vidyo delivers the highest quality cloud video conferencing service, on-premises solutions and platform-as-a-service for market leaders and innovative upstarts.

https://www.vidyo.com/