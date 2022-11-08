Lane Restrictions Thursday on EB Route 22 in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County

11/08/2022

Bridge carrying EB Route 22 over ramp to NB I-81 to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Thursday on eastbound Route 22 in Susquehanna Township for a bridge inspection.







Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying eastbound Route 22 over the ramp to northbound Interstate 81 using a crane truck on the highway. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, November 10.





Traffic on the bridge will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



