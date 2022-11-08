Petrolimex to extend operation hours

VIETNAM, November 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Petrolimex (Vietnam National Petroleum Group), the domestic largest fuel trader, said it has extended operational hours to meet market demand.

From today, Petrolimex fuel stations are to stay open 24 hours at least until November 13. Customers may refer to the group's website at petrolimex.com.vn for station locations.

The move was a response to recent development in which a number of fuel stations across the country were reportedly forced to close due to disrupted supply and rising costs. It has resulted in much longer waiting times at the pumps and sporadic fuel shortages.

Petrolimex stations reported a large surge in the number of customers in recent months, particularly in major cities. Stations in Hà Nội this month, in particular, experienced a 40 per cent surge in customers compared to October.

The State-owned group, who operates more than 2,700 fuel stations nationwide said all measures had been taken to ensure ample and stable supply throughout their system.

To date, all Petrolimex fuel stations have been operating at normal capacity while diverting excess stock to other traders with an effective contract or on-demand basis, according to the group.

The group said during the first nine months of the year, Petrolimex sold over 10 million cubic metres of fuel, an increase of 108 per cent compared to the same period last year and 83 per cent of the group's yearly target.

However, the group said it suffered financial losses of nearly VND800 billion in the period.

In order to cope with rising demand in the remaining months of 2022, the group said they had increased stock to 140 per cent in accordance with a decision made by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNS