Green practices recommended to secure sustainable garment export to Canada

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese businesses were advised to adopt green practices to secure sustainable growth in textile and garment export to Canada, where Việt Nam ranks second among the exporters of such products.

Data from Canada show that Việt Nam exported about US$1.2 billion worth of textiles and garments to the North American market in 2021. The export growth stood at 40.8 per cent during 2018 - 22. By optimising the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both sides are signatories, the revenue could reach $1.5 billion this year.

However, Trần Thu Quỳnh, Commercial Counsellor and head of Việt Nam’s trade office in Canada, said to obtain sustainable export growth, businesses should devise a carbon emission reduction strategy, adopt a circular production model, use recyclable materials and clean energy, and practise energy efficiency.

They also need to stay updated with new certificate systems in the industry and comply with buyers’ report requirements, she told the Vietnam News Agency.

The official noted the trade office was working to advertise Vietnamese companies’ capabilities of sustainable and circular production and introduce the firms with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates to Canadian partners.

Quỳnh said “greening” was an inevitable trend in the textile and garment industry, forcing businesses in Việt Nam to strive for sustainable development.

Notably, in response to Canada’s demand for supply source diversification, India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka have been emerging as strong rivals thanks to their capabilities to manufacture sophisticated products. This is another challenge for Vietnamese businesses, according to Quỳnh.

At Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada held at the Toronto Congress Centre on November 7 - 9, the pavilion of Việt Nam is giving international partners an overview of the country’s textile and garment industry, which is working to apply environmentally friendly technology. It is also encouraging major brands in North America to pay attention to CPTPP-created chances for boosting connectivity in production and supply chains with Việt Nam.

Also at this event, the largest of its kind in North America, the trade office of Việt Nam had a meeting with the head of the Canadian Apparel Federation to discuss cooperation orientations in the industry.

Thanks to the complete reopening, Canada’s demand for textile and garment imports had strongly bounced back. Insiders held that there remained much room for Việt Nam to increase exports to this market despite considerable competition pressure. VNS