Hollywood memorabilia, fine art, and musical instrument collection auction event
Kings Auctions Inc. again partners with local estate sale companies, this time California Estate Sales & Auction Company and Kings Auctions Austin Texas BranchLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon request, Kings Auctions Inc. again partners with local estate sale companies, this time California Estate Sales & Auction Company and Kings Auctions Austin Tx Branch, for a Hollywood memorabilia, fine art, and musical instrument collection auction event.
Up for auction you will find rare and collectible Elvis Presley albums and rare and collectible printings. The collection includes interviews, live performances, soundtracks, Christmas albums, rare imports and more.
The second part of the auction event is a large collection of musical instruments including tubas, trombones, violins, banjos, guitars, saxophones, trumpets, sheet music, and misc. parts and mouthpieces.
And finally, the third prong of the auction is a large collection of fine Texas Art and western art by famed artist Betty Lou Voorhis. Most are signed originals such as 'Old Country Path', 'Roses In A Basket On A Dock', 'Christmas Bear', 'Path Leading To A River', 'Picking Wild Flowers', 'Sail boats on a river', 'Garden Fountain', and many more, all ready for framing. Some of the other artists represented at the event are William Ballantine Dorsey and Joseph Anizska.
Register to be part of this exciting event.
