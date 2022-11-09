Acclaim Multi-Specialty Group Adopts Heisenberg II Technology for Automation and Transparency in Provider Compensation

Hallmark Health Care Solutions continues to expand the national footprint of Heisenberg II with the addition of this growing Fort Worth-based medical group

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), a healthcare technology company that specializes in streamlining and automating provider compensation and contract management, announces its newest Heisenberg II client, Acclaim Multi-Specialty Group , part of JPS Health Network. The medical group has adopted HHCS’s Heisenberg II Physician Compensation platform to modernize and drive transparency in provider compensation processes. Heisenberg II is a patented solution used by more than 4,000 healthcare facilities.“Switching from Excel-based compensation administration to a single source of truth platform will improve efficiency, reduce risk of errors, and help us with the continued transition to value-based care,” says Jodie Sanderson, Director of Provider Recruitment & Compensation of Acclaim Multi-Specialty Group. Noting that there is a critical business need for clean and clear provider financial data to support ongoing plan design and other financial planning, Sanderson adds: “We are excited that Heisenberg II automates data scrubbing and management while providing tools and levers to test compensation plan concepts, as well as year-over-year changes to fee schedules and inputs.”Heisenberg II Physician Compensation is designed to accurately calculate, adjudicate, and validate provider compensation. As such, the industry-leading platform strengthens an organization’s ability to develop and administer attractive, competitive, and compliant compensation plans.“As provider compensation becomes more complex, the need for compensation technology becomes more acute,” says Dave Butcher, Chief Growth Officer for HHCS. “Administrators and providers alike need visibility into accurate, real-time data, which is a challenge for many physician groups and health systems – but one that can be overcome with a solution like Heisenberg II.”For more information on leveraging Heisenberg II Physician Compensation to drive savings, compliance, and provider engagement, visit www.heisenbergii.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. www.hallmarkhcs.com About Acclaim Multi-Specialty GroupAcclaim Multi-Specialty Group, Inc. (Acclaim) is a multi-specialty medical group practice comprised of over 500 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants that partner with JPS Health Network (JPS). Acclaim supports JPS's mission of transforming healthcare delivery for the communities we serve. From primary care to pediatrics to a full range of specialties, Acclaim's goal is to provide high-quality, compassionate care for every patient, every time. For more information, visit www.teamacclaim.org