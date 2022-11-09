Consulting Firm is Launching to Transform Organizations to be People First Using an Equity Lens
Organizations will only succeed by earning the trust of all stakeholders, from community members to employees, while also delivering sustainable value.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITIED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meliora Advisors, a management consulting firm, is launching to support organizational transformations focused on changing organizations to be people first using an equity lens.
The world keeps changing and becoming increasingly diverse. Every organization depends on people to be successful - whether it's their employees, customers, leaders, or investors. There is a growing trend to implement environmental, social and governance strategies due to requirements from the public, government, and private investors. Creating a social strategy is far more than a mere window dressing - it is a strategic imperative.
By not creating a people first and social impact strategy organizations might incur the following costs:
Missed Revenue and Growth Opportunities by not connecting with diverse communities
Recruitment and Retention of employees because they do not feel like they belong or are being taken care of
Missed Investment Opportunities since approximately 71% of investors are looking for companies with a social impact
Legal Exposure and Compliance Issues with federal and state laws created for the protection of people
Reputational Risk as many organizations are at risk of being "cancelled" by the public depending on their actions
Meliora Advisors was formed to partner with organizations that are looking to grow, learn and change using business transformation capabilities through an equity lens.
"The world has changed profoundly and will continue to change -- organizations will only succeed by earning the trust of all stakeholders, from community members to employees while also delivering sustainable value. We bring a unique combination of capabilities to help organizations achieve their desired outcomes and impact." - Bacilia Angel, CEO & President
Meliora Advisors have solutions and capabilities focused on building trust with all stakeholders internally and externally using an equity lens to be able to create change. Their approach includes conducting organizational assessments using quantitative and qualitative data with input from various stakeholders to define the current state of the organization and identify opportunities for improvement. Then use the assessment data, to design organizational people first strategies and/ or social impact strategies to co-create an action plan that works for everyone. Their capabilities are centered around transforming organizations to improve performance by putting people first.
About Meliora Advisors
Meliora Advisors is a minority women-owned management consulting firm that transforms organizations to improve performance by being people first. Meliora Advisors co-create solutions with private, public, and non-profit organizations that want to innovate, change, learn and improve to achieve strategic and operational goals. Meliora Advisors use research, data analytics, change management, process engineering, and human centered design methodologies with an equity lens to create the desired outcomes and impact. Meliora Advisors create equitable and sustainable solutions for a better world.
Bacilia Angel
Meliora Advisors
Bacilia@meliora-advisors.com
