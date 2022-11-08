Genesys and Miratech Recognized for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, global IT services and consulting organization, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships for their collaboration with Genesys.
The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
“True collaboration is essential to any successful partnership,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate Miratech as a recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition.”
A strategic partnership forged over 20 years ago
Miratech first engaged with Genesys in 2000, as an outsourced engineering services provider with extensive contact center experience. Miratech was brought on to help accelerate the development of their products and time to market. The partnership has been a competitive differentiator for Genesys – it has expanded over the last two decades to include support on multiple products and even delivering customer care, as well as implementation and configuration services to better support the Genesys professional services organization. Today, Miratech is one of the key Genesys partners with 300+ dedicated engineers and consultants, supporting some of the largest Genesys implementations globally.
Miratech is proud of the role it plays in enabling Genesys to be consistently named to the Gartner magic quadrant over the years and especially proud of their placement in the latest contact center as service, which illustrates their unmatched ability to execute. Gartner August 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service.
“Having forged a strategic partnership with Miratech dating back to 2000, Miratech first began to develop and build core elements of the Genesys PureEngage platform. Miratech has enabled Genesys to drive accelerated innovation and help lead the CX and digital adoption era over the past 20 years as a Gartner-validated leader. Genesys' products have been evolving to enable our customers’ most sophisticated needs to deliver outstanding customer experiences and stay ahead of the competition; much of which has been driven and delivered by Miratech’ s engineering, development, and delivery expertise,” commented Ken Archer, Global Channel Chief and Head of Worldwide Channel Sales at Genesys.
“We are honored to be recognized for our strategic partnership with Genesys,” said Matthew Ainsworth, Miratech CRO. “This partnership has been evolving over the last 20 years – by working closely together, we have been able to create an unmatched technology platform, backed by innovative support and transformational services that deliver exceptional value to Genesys customers every step of the way.”
The final list of recognized organizations is available at www.IAOP.org.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together global enterprise innovation and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformation for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989.
About Genesys
Every year, Genesys® orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales, and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a Service℠ so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings customers, providers, and advisors together in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment to promote professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence in improving business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit www.IAOP.org.
