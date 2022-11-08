Nominations Open for LifeChanger of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national program sponsored by National Life Group that recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Click here to learn more about criteria and to submit a nomination. Anyone can make a nomination (by name or anonymously).

To learn more about the program, visit www.lifechangeroftheyear.com.