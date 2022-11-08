National Life Board Approves Dividends for 2023
National Life Group's Board of Directors has approved an estimated payment of about $26.5 million in dividends to eligible participating policyholders in 2023.MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Life Group Board of Directors has approved an estimated payment of approximately $26.5 million in dividends to eligible participating policyholders in 2023. This payment represents National Life’s ongoing commitment to its policyholders and continues a proud heritage of having paid a dividend every year since 1855.
An annual dividend is a yearly payment from the life insurance company for certain policies. Every year the company determines what the dividend rate will be, or if they will pay a dividend at all. Annual dividends are not guaranteed and may increase or decrease from policy year to policy year.
“Paying dividends to policyholders since 1855 is part of our vision of bringing peace of mind to everyone we touch,” National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi said. “What we do is take care of families and business owners. What we do is real, and we will continue to be there for our clients as we enter our 175th year as a mutual company.”
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
