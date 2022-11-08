Denis Manturov meets with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

RUSSIA, November 8 - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov has held talks with External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in their capacity as co-chairs of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

The ministers held an in-depth discussion on trade, economic, investment and financial cooperation, inter-bank ties and transportation, as well as energy and food security.

They noted the consistent growth of bilateral trade, which could reach $30 billion by the end of this year, the goal set by the two countries’ leaders.

“Our relations with India can be described as a special privileged strategic partnership and they are of prime importance to us. Despite Western pressure, we have maintained intensive bilateral interaction and are satisfied with the development pace of our political dialogue with India. Our comprehensive and multifaceted ties in trade and investment are developing successfully, and industrial cooperation between our countries is growing in a broad range of areas,” Denis Manturov said.