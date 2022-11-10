Free Trial of AMD Genoa on Nor-Tech Demo Cluster

Nor-Tech just announced a free, no-strings trial of AMD EPYC Genoa on the company's powerful demo cluster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, U.S., November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on software and hardware integration for high performance clusters and workstations, just announced a free, no-strings trial of AMD EPYC Genoa. Trials are run on Nor-Tech’s powerful demo cluster, which is currently integrated with these newly introduced processors.

The trial allows users to chronicle the improved performance and cost/benefit of AMD’s 4th Gen EPYC Genoa processor with no commitment--quantifying how Genoa compares with what they are using now and other alternatives on the market--in terms of performance/dollar.

This new generation of AMD EPYC features the world’s highest-performing x86 processor and enables low TCO across a wide range of workloads and industries. It also delivers leadership energy efficiency to help achieve corporate sustainability goals, as well as state-of-the-art security features to help keep critical data protected.

Built on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and supported by a broad ecosystem of solutions, 4th Gen AMD EPYC is optimized for general-purpose workloads.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our engineers and customers are very excited about this new processor. The performance is outstanding across a variety of applications. The trial will allow customers to witness this for themselves.”

The trial process is fast and informative. Once the job is loaded into the demo cluster, the customer will quickly have the answers they need, in the form of sharable graphics, comparing past performance with performance on the Genoa processor.

To find out more and/or sign up for a demo, visit:

https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/ or call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com.

Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

Media Room, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/media-room/