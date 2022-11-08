Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER COTE
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/26/22 at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89SB MM 64.1
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: TRAVIS BAREWICZ
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of a vehicle operating erratically on I-89SB in the area of mile marker 64.1. State Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Exit 8. The operator, Travis Barewicz was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/23 0930
COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.