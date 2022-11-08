Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER COTE

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/26/22 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89SB MM 64.1

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: TRAVIS BAREWICZ

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of a vehicle operating erratically on I-89SB in the area of mile marker 64.1. State Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Exit 8. The operator, Travis Barewicz was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/23 0930

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.