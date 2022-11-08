Equator Launches New Appliance Category With The Portable, Flameless Fireplace

Portable Electric Fireplace

Marking a major milestone for the company, this exciting new release is equipped with industry leading features

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the chilliest months of the year, Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to introduce its first-ever product in a new line of appliances — the Equator 26" Portable Electric Fireplace in Walnut Brown. Flameless, portable, and designed with top-tier features, this brand new release is a major milestone for the company.

“For years, we’ve been planning to branch out from our standard appliance offerings” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “With the launch of our new 26” portable electric fireplace, we’re thrilled to reach this achievement with a product that we know our customer base will love.”

Equipped with an impressive array of features, the Portable Fireplace makes a fantastic addition to any space — including RVs and tiny homes. Designed to provide maximum comfort, safety, and aesthetic appeal, demand for this product has already been high. Thanks to its 5000 BTU capacity, users of this flameless fireplace can enjoy heating of up to 400 square feet. This model (the PFL 255) measures 21.9 x 25.5 x 12.2 (HxWxD in inches), and is freestanding.

Using the included remote control, the fireplace’s temperature can be adjusted between 65°F and 95°F. Overheating protection ensures that the device automatically shuts off if the temperature reaches 212°F. Other safety features include tip over protection and an automatic timer.

On top of these advanced features, the Indoor Fireplace enhances the appeal of any space with its stunning walnut finish. When in-use, users can also turn on the fireplace’s flame log effect, and toggle between five levels of brightness, as well as seven vibrant LED colors (orange, green, blue, white, green/orange, orange/blue, and yellow). Several other noteworthy features include a QR code (which allows easy access to the instruction manual), side view glass windows, and wheels.

Backed with a one year parts and labor warranty, the Equator 26" Portable Electric Fireplace is available for $489. It is available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.