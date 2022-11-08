Ed Aloe releases Season One of “The Real Estate Wealth Podcast”
With a little bit of planning, discipline and foresight, anyone can retire with financial independence found through the power of multifamily investing”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Aloe, Founder and CEO of CALCAP Advisors is thrilled to announce the release of The Real Estate Wealth Podcast LINK TO EPISODE. The Real Estate Wealth Podcast provides listeners with the tools and resources they need to become successful real estate investors. It explores the world's most proven asset to build long-term financial freedom. Real estate can create stable passive income, appreciation, and unmatched tax benefits! The podcast is aimed to appeal to both budding and experienced real estate investors but can be enjoyed by any podcast fan.
The Real Estate Wealth Podcast dives deep into its first episode with stories and insights on The Creation of CALCAP- From a Vision to a $1 Billion Dollar Company with Ed’s partners Mark Mozilo and Patrick Wakeman. The episode discusses the opportunities and pitfalls of starting a company born out of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008!
Ed Aloe, believes that with a little bit of planning, discipline and foresight, anyone can retire with financial independence found through the power of multifamily investing.
To contact The Real Estate Wealth Podcast for an interview or other queries, email susan.rangel@calcap.com.
To listen to the first episode of the show, check out The Real Estate Wealth Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Overcast, or anywhere you get your podcasts HERE.
