“From the Son of a Butcher to an Industry Legend.” Angelo Mozilo Reflects on Business, Life, and the Future of America
“That's what made America great. The reason we're superior to every place else in the world because we're capitalists. That's what builds nations”.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Aloe, Founder and CEO of CALCAP Advisors is thrilled to announce the release of Episode 5 of The Real Estate Wealth Podcast LINK TO EPISODE.
— Angelo Mozilo
Ed Aloe sits down with Industry Legend- Angelo Mozilo, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Countrywide Financial to reflect on business, life, and the future of America. The episode explores the journey of a driven young boy growing up in the Bronx, to building the largest private mortgage company in the country. Angelo shares his candid thoughts on family, hard work, creating opportunities for others-- and the biggest threat he sees facing America today!
