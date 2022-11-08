DEQ to Hold Public Hearing On Temporary Rules Related To Water Resources Grants

Raleigh

Nov 8, 2022

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on November 14, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., regarding the adoption of Temporary Rules 15A NCAC 01T. The public is invited to offer comments during the hearing or submit written comments through December 2, 2022. The public hearing may be attended in person or online via Webex.

The temporary rules include:

15A NCAC 01T .0100 Aquatic Weed Fund

15A NCAC 01T .0200 Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging Fund

15A NCAC 01T .0300 Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund

These State funds are available to local government entities in North Carolina, through an application process.

HEARING INFORMATION:

November 14, 2022, 3:30 pm

Green Square Building

First Floor Training Room (Room 1210)

217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27604

To attend virtually, log in to this Webex. Event Password: NCDEQ

The meeting may also be attended by phone (audio only) by calling +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL and using access code: 242 871 80142.

Persons wishing to speak may register at the public hearing or pre-register online. For those wishing to provide oral comments virtually, registration is required no later than 12:00 pm, November 14, 2022.

Written comments can be submitted electronically to:

Kevin.Hart@ncdenr.gov Or via USPS to: Mr. Kevin Hart

Division of Water Resources

1617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1617

Comments must be postmarked or received electronically by 5:00 pm on December 2, 2022.

The proposed temporary rules become effective February 2023 and remain in place until permanent rules can be adopted.