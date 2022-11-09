AMIQ EDA to Demonstrate New IDE Capabilities at DVCon Europe and SemIsrael

Attendees Can Meet with Industry Experts and See Solutions in Action

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the Design and Verification Conference (DVCon) Europe in Munich and the SemIsrael Expo in Tel Aviv. Both events will feature discussions and demonstrations of the Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE and the DVT IDE for Visual Studio Code (VS Code).

The DVT IDE family of products from AMIQ EDA is the premiere solution for hardware design and verification engineers developing complex IP blocks and chips. The two exhibit booths will focus on two new capabilities that have proven very popular with users. The AMIQ EDA Verissimo SystemVerilog linter has been integrated tightly into the IDEs so that users can perform interactive, incremental code analysis as they make changes without launching a separate lint session. This integration increases editing efficiency by catching a wide range of coding errors earlier in the development process.

The other new feature is the ability of users to open a secure shell (SSH) connection to a remote machine from within DVT IDE for VS Code running on their desktop. They can browse, edit, and save remote files as if they were located locally. Users can also spawn compilation and analysis jobs on a remote machine in a server farm or on the cloud. Interactive performance is much better than with traditional virtual network computing (VNC) connections.

SemIsrael Expo will be held at the Tel Aviv Avenue Convention and Events Center on November 29. AMIQ EDA will be exhibiting in Booth 21. For more information, visit https://www.semisrael-expo.com/.

DVCon Europe will be held at the Holiday Inn Munich - City Centre December 6-7. AMIQ EDA will be exhibiting in Booth 203 from 9:30am to 7:00pm on December 6 and from 10:30am to 5:45pm on December 7. For more information, visit https://dvcon-europe.org/.



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.