Fraser Expands Autism Services Outside of Twin Cities Metro
Fraser — Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism services — has opened an Autism Center of Excellence® satellite location in St. Cloud.
We understand how important early intervention is for children with autism. That’s why we’re expanding outside the Twin Cities Metro, so more children get the help they need, when they need it.”ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in thirty-six 8-year-old children in Minnesota is now diagnosed with autism, according to the CDC. To meet the increasing need, Fraser — Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism services — is expanding its services outside the Twin Cities metro. The newest Fraser Autism Center of Excellence® satellite location opened in St. Cloud on November 7.
— Rachel Gardner, Director of Fraser Autism Center of Excellence
Studies show early intervention leads to better outcomes for children with autism. The St. Cloud Fraser satellite location provides intensive autism services with a combination of individual, group and family training using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) concepts and principles, as well as Speech and Occupational Therapy for children ages 18 months to 7 years. ABA increases independence, decreases barriers to learning and improves adaptability. The St. Cloud location will initially serve 21 children and their families, with plans to serve more children in the coming year.
“We understand that more families need access to support and how important early intervention is for children with autism. That’s why we’re expanding our services outside the Twin Cities Metro, so we can make sure more children get the help they need, when they need it,” says Rachel Gardner, Director of Fraser Autism Center of Excellence.
The satellite locations increase convenience and access to intensive autism services for Minnesotans. Because many children with autism have co-occurring conditions, the satellite locations also link individuals and families to Fraser’s six full-service clinics, providing whole-person care and the benefits of continuous, integrated services with a known provider. Families share in the decision-making process, helping identify the right therapy options for their child.
In 2021 and 2022, Fraser opened Autism Center of Excellence® satellite locations in Burnsville, Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove and plans to further increase access by opening another satellite location in St. Paul in 2023.
Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health, and in providing overall wellness programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. The nonprofit provides a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser.org.
###
Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn