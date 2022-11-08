NDDOT experiences snowplow operator shortage in Williston area

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is experiencing a shortage of snowplow operators in the Williston District which could impact future snow and ice operations.



The NDDOT has mitigated the impact to citizens by developing plans to reallocate resources from other areas of the state during winter events to help cover the Williston area.



“Our dedicated and committed operators are working hard to minimize any inconvenience to Williston and the surrounding communities,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “If there is a statewide winter storm event, motorists in northwest North Dakota should expect longer wait times for the snow to be cleared.”



The Williston District is currently operating at approximately 75% of normal staffing capacity.



“We thank the public in advance for their patience,” said Henke. “As a reminder, we’re searching for individuals who hold a CDL looking for rewarding and consistent work on a great team.”



For more information on open positions, visit the careers page on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/careers.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive for conditions during winter weather events. Information on road conditions can be found by downloading the ND Roads app or by visiting the travel map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444









