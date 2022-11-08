Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,807 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention seeking consultant to improve access to materials to support implementation of the state’s risk protection laws

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is seeking a consultant to lead a project to design a statewide web portal that links to accurate, updated, consistent, easy to use, and trauma-informed content related to Washington’s risk protection laws including civil protection orders and orders to surrender and prohibit weapons.

The consultant will recommend to OFSVP design and content that can be easily accessed by petitioners and system stakeholders, and linked to the other identified websites, so that there is consistent, easy to understand, and trauma-informed information, as well as connection to other resources and services. This could include links to advocates and interpreters or to non-court related services such as housing and safety planning; provision of forms and toolkits; explanation of laws, processes, and types of orders; public education materials; information about petitioning, service, firearm relinquishment, enforcement, and notification; brief videos; contact information; and e-filing.

Download the RFP (PDF)

  • Contact for this Request for Proposals: Rhonda Freeland at Rhonda.Freeland@commerce.wa.gov
  • Application Timeline:
    • Questions and Answers: November 8, 2022 – November 28, 2022
    • Proposal deadline: 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, December 12, 2022
    • Funding period: January 10, 2023 – June 30, 2023

You just read:

Request for Proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention seeking consultant to improve access to materials to support implementation of the state’s risk protection laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.