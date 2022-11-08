Request for Proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention seeking consultant to improve access to materials to support implementation of the state’s risk protection laws

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is seeking a consultant to lead a project to design a statewide web portal that links to accurate, updated, consistent, easy to use, and trauma-informed content related to Washington’s risk protection laws including civil protection orders and orders to surrender and prohibit weapons.

The consultant will recommend to OFSVP design and content that can be easily accessed by petitioners and system stakeholders, and linked to the other identified websites, so that there is consistent, easy to understand, and trauma-informed information, as well as connection to other resources and services. This could include links to advocates and interpreters or to non-court related services such as housing and safety planning; provision of forms and toolkits; explanation of laws, processes, and types of orders; public education materials; information about petitioning, service, firearm relinquishment, enforcement, and notification; brief videos; contact information; and e-filing.

Download the RFP (PDF)