Statement - First Nations and Inuit Policing Program to expand into Nunavut

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and the Honourable Craig Simailak, Nunavut Minister of Justice, issued the following statement:

"The Governments of Canada and Nunavut have reached an agreement in principle to expand the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP) into Nunavut over the next three years, new RCMP officers will be hired for communities across the territory on an ongoing basis. The cost will be split between governments, at a rate of 52% federal and 48% territorial.

"This agreement means that Nunavummiut will have a greater say in how policing is conducted in their communities. Under the FNIPP, officers will be given a unique mandate, one that is developed in consultation with the communities they serve. Their focus will be community engagement, crime prevention and public safety.

"Enhancing and expanding Indigenous-led approaches to public safety – including better policing in Inuit communities – is a top priority for both governments and a key milestone on the road to reconciliation. Today's announcement is a perfect example of our efforts to support policing by Indigenous communities, for Indigenous communities."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

