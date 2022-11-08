The Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador invest in a pre-feasibility study for a road into northern Labrador

OTTAWA , ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring greater connectivity for Northerners and strengthening trade corridors. This supports our supply chains, helps grow our economy, and creates good, middle-class jobs.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, made an important investment announcement. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Minister Alghabra announced an investment of up to $200,000 for a pre-feasibility study to be led by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will also contribute $200,000, bringing the potential total investment to $400,000. The study will explore the feasibility of a new, all-season roadway connecting northern Labrador to Canada's Trans-Canada Highway network via the Trans-Labrador Highway.

In addition to connecting communities, the roadway would facilitate travel, reduce travel and shipping costs and increase food security. It would also facilitate access to essential goods and services, and create economic development opportunities.

A road into northern Labrador would be expected to start in the vicinity of the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay or the Lake Melville area, and extend as far north as the Inuit communities of Rigolet, Postville, Makkovik, Hopedale, and Nain, and the Innu community of Natuashish.

The knowledge gained from the research funded by this investment is expected to have important economic and environmental benefits for the region.

The National Trade Corridors Fund provides funding for research projects in the Arctic and the North to support northern transportation infrastructure like ports, airports, all-season roads, and bridges. These projects enhance the safety, security, economic, and social development of the northern area of Labrador, which is comprised of the Nunatsiavut region, Canada's three territories, the Nunavik region in Quebec, and the Town and Port of Churchill in Manitoba.

"Many isolated communities in the Nunatsiavut region are not connected to the Trans-Labrador Highway. They presently, rely instead on air and marine services for travel and goods. A new roadway connection between northern Labrador and the Trans-Labrador Highway would provide an all-season link to the south, and with it, social and economic benefits including access to employment and economic development sites. This pre-feasibility study is a first step in the evaluation process."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Our government has made significant investments for transportation in Labrador, including ferry services for the Strait of Belle Isle and northern Labrador, and for the Trans-Labrador Highway, which was completed earlier this year. Extending the highway with access roads to the northern communities could lead to numerous opportunities and we look forward to this study being completed."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Ensuring safe transport in and out of Labrador's north has remained a top priority for our government. In partnership with the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the strong leadership of the Nunatsiavut Government, I am pleased to see this important investment move forward. By investing in this pre-feasibility study, we are one step closer to making this valuable infrastructure a reality."

Yvonne Jones

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs

"Transportation is key to economic and social development. This study is a positive first step that will provide us with information to determine the technical, financial, environmental and social viability of a road connection to Northern Labrador. I look forward to working with the Nunatsiavut Government and the Innu Nation as we work towards bridging the transportation infrastructure gap in this region."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster

Minister of Labrador Affairs and Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Having been professionally involved in this important project for many years, I am pleased to now be associated with this exciting next step for strengthening transportation networks in Labrador. The Provincial and Federal partnership for the pre-feasibility study reflects the shared priority to further connect all of Labrador's communities. Stronger and more reliable transportation networks will have social and economic benefits for everyone."

Perry Trimper

MHA for Lake Melville

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity in Canada . It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects.

. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects. National Trade Corridors Fund projects address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's Arctic and North. The needs include climate resilience and access to markets, creating social and economic opportunities, access between communities and to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Arctic and North. The needs include climate resilience and access to markets, creating social and economic opportunities, access between communities and to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along northern trade corridors. . Budget 2022 provided $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks. This additional funding brings the program's total allocation to $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028).

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across transportation networks. This additional funding brings the program's total allocation to over 11 years (2017-2028). Provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations, and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

