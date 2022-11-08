Update: Williston Barracks / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1006726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 18th or 19th 2022 unknown time
STREET: Rt 118
TOWN: Eden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowles Flat Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major / Totaled
UPDATE: During the course of their investigation, Troopers learned Allen Robarge, 26, of Hardwick, was the operator of the vehicle. Robarge was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 4, 2023 at 1230 hours for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 19, 2022 at approximately 0700 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Route 118 at the intersection of Knowles Flat Road for a one car crash. Investigation revealed an unregistered white 2009 Subaru Impreza was traveling east on Route 118 when it went off the road and struck a Vermont Electric Cooperative power pole, severing the pole at the base. The operator of the Subaru left the scene and is unknown at this time. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined the crash occurred during the overnight hours of October 18th - October 19th. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact State Police Williston. Troopers were assisted on scene by Polar Bear Towing and Recovery.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742
