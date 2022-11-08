Update: Williston Barracks / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1006726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 18th or 19th 2022 unknown time

STREET: Rt 118

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowles Flat Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major / Totaled

UPDATE: During the course of their investigation, Troopers learned Allen Robarge, 26, of Hardwick, was the operator of the vehicle. Robarge was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 4, 2023 at 1230 hours for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 19, 2022 at approximately 0700 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Route 118 at the intersection of Knowles Flat Road for a one car crash. Investigation revealed an unregistered white 2009 Subaru Impreza was traveling east on Route 118 when it went off the road and struck a Vermont Electric Cooperative power pole, severing the pole at the base. The operator of the Subaru left the scene and is unknown at this time. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined the crash occurred during the overnight hours of October 18th - October 19th. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact State Police Williston. Troopers were assisted on scene by Polar Bear Towing and Recovery.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

