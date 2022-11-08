Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,822 in the last 365 days.

Update: Williston Barracks / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1006726                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 18th or 19th 2022 unknown time

STREET: Rt 118

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowles Flat Road

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major / Totaled

 

UPDATE: During the course of their investigation, Troopers learned Allen Robarge, 26, of Hardwick, was the operator of the vehicle. Robarge was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 4, 2023 at 1230 hours for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 19, 2022 at approximately 0700 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Route 118 at the intersection of Knowles Flat Road for a one car crash. Investigation revealed an unregistered white 2009 Subaru Impreza was traveling east on Route 118 when it went off the road and struck a Vermont Electric Cooperative power pole, severing the pole at the base. The operator of the Subaru left the scene and is unknown at this time. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined the crash occurred during the overnight hours of October 18th - October 19th. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact State Police Williston. Troopers were assisted on scene by Polar Bear Towing and Recovery.  

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Update: Williston Barracks / LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.