PERCY "MASTER P" MILLER MONEYATTI KICKS DISRUPTING AND ADDING DIVERSITY TO THE 30 BILLION DOLLAR SNEAKER INDUSTRY

PERCY “MASTER P” MILLER MONEYATTI KICKS DISRUPTING AND ADDING DIVERSITY TO THE 30 BILLION DOLLAR SNEAKER INDUSTRY VIA E-COMMERCE

“We are humbled and grateful. It took several years but we just kept creating quality products to compete with other major luxury brands. VIA E-Commerce”
— Percy Master P Miller
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES (+1), UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Classic Moneyatti Sneakers launched in 2018 as a brand created in the entrepreneurial businessman Percy Miller’s garage. Since then, the brand has grown into a massive e-commerce lifestyle company, retaining a constant increase of loyal customers, creating disruption, and adding diversity to the 30-billion-dollar sneaker industry, as online shopping grows rapidly. Bold designs and pristine Italian crafting directly from the
genius of Percy Miller himself. Moneyatti.com offers a full collection of deluxe sneakers, and hard bottoms with unique and luxurious materials; crafted in Italy by the best footwear artisans in the world.

Video: https://youtu.be/1kxVSZ-W79E

Master P states, “We are humbled and grateful. It took several years but we just kept creating quality products to compete with other major luxury brands. We found our niche through e-commerce versus the traditional storefront business, delivering directly to the consumer’s doorstep high-quality sneakers. Salute to all our customers that are supporting and buying Moneyatti kicks. We’ve received so many orders, we had to hire more customer service reps to meet the growing sales and demand. The more we make the more we give.” For more fly drip, shop now at www.Moneyatti.com.

Gwendolyn M Priestley
No Limit Entertainment
+1 323-972-3268
email us here

Master P talks Moneyatti

PERCY “MASTER P” MILLER MONEYATTI KICKS DISRUPTING AND ADDING DIVERSITY TO THE 30 BILLION DOLLAR SNEAKER INDUSTRY

