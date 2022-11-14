Submit Release
Mighty Paw Launches 4 Single-Ingredient Rawhide Alternatives Adding to Their Naturals Line

The family orientated dog gear company released four all natural beef dog chews: Braided Bully Sticks, Beef Gullet Sticks, Cow Hooves & Collagen Sticks.

Our single-ingredient, all natural beef dog chews are perfect for dogs with chicken, pork, lamb, fish or grain allergies.”
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
ROCHESTER, NY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of such innovative dog gear as the Smart Bell and the Dog Lick Pad, announced the launch of four new edible dog chews within their Mighty Paw Naturals consumable line. The single-ingredient rawhide alternatives don’t feature any artificial ingredients and now offer dog parents a total of 7 boredom busting, all natural drool-worthy dog chews.

The Mighty Paw Naturals Braided Bully Sticks are a great high protein, low fat chewy snack. They’re made with beef from grass-fed bulls and come in bags of 5 that feature (2) 6” and (3) 12” Braided Bully Sticks. They’re particularly suitable for power chewers because the braids increase your dog’s chewing fun for ultimate anxiety and boredom relief.

The Mighty Paw Naturals Beef Gullet Sticks are low in fat, high in protein and naturally rich in glucosamine and chondroitin which is great for your dog’s joint & cartilage health. They’re made with esophagus from grass-fed cows and come in bags of 30 that feature 6” Gullet Sticks. Their crunchy texture makes them a great boredom busting, in-between treat for teething puppies and light chewers.

The Mighty Paw Naturals Cow Hooves are a great low fat, high keratin protein snack that supports cell growth. They’re made using toenails from grass-fed cows and come in a 6 pack. The hooves are naturally tough and can be filled with soft foods then frozen for long lasting dog chew fun. They’re particularly suitable for moderate chewers.

The Mighty Paw Naturals Collagen Sticks are low in fat as well as high in protein and collagen which is great for your dog’s skin, joint and bone health. They’re made using the (dehydrated) inner beef skin layer from grass-fed cows and come in bags of 8 featuring (4) 6” and (4) 12” Collagen Sticks. They’re particularly suitable for power chewers because they last 20% longer than regular (non braided) Bully Sticks.

About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###

Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
