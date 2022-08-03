Mighty Paw Launches Extra Sticky Pet Hair & Lint Roller That Doubles As A Grooming Tool

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Roller features easy to peel spiral sheets and an ergonomic comfort handle. The Mighty Paw Lint Roller includes 5 rolls for a total of 450 sheets. The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Remover even doubles as a grooming tool.

The family orientated dog gear company released a new product that keeps clothes, homes & office spaces clean with minimal effort.

Our pet hair remover is free of harmful toxins and made with safe materials only. That means you can even use the lint roller as a grooming tool!” — Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, August 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell , Lick Pad and other innovative dog gear and chews, announced the launch of their new Pet Hair Remover It’s a multi purpose lint roller that picks up pet hair, fur, lint and dust thanks to its 360° extra sticky reach. The tool is designed to be used at home, in the office and on the road for clothing, beds, couches, chairs, curtains, rugs, keyboards and car seats. Essentially any hard to reach places!The pet hair roller comes with 2 handles and 5 sticky refills that feature 90 spiral sheets each for a total of 450 sheets. That makes it easy to keep one lint roller at home and one in the car or at the office. To reveal a fresh sheet, locate its top corner and gently peel it back.Once the last sheet has been used, it’s super easy to pull the empty roll off the handle and replace it with a fresh one.Pet Hair Roller Details:*Removes pet hair, fur, lint and dust*Works on furniture, clothing and car seats*Doubles as a grooming tool*360° spin*5 extra sticky refills*Easy to use and peel back*90 easy peel spiral sheets per refill*450 sheets total*Long usage*2 ergonomic handles*Comfortable grip*BPA-free polypropylene plastic*Free of harmful toxins*Safe material*Handle grip hole design*Easy to hangAbout Mighty Paw:Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###

