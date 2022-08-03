Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,130 in the last 365 days.

Mighty Paw Launches Extra Sticky Pet Hair & Lint Roller That Doubles As A Grooming Tool

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Roller features easy to peel spiral sheets and an ergonomic comfort handle.

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Roller features easy to peel spiral sheets and an ergonomic comfort handle.

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Roller includes 5 rolls for a total of 450 sheets

The Mighty Paw Lint Roller includes 5 rolls for a total of 450 sheets.

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Remover doubles as a grooming tool

The Mighty Paw Pet Hair Remover even doubles as a grooming tool.

The family orientated dog gear company released a new product that keeps clothes, homes & office spaces clean with minimal effort.

Our pet hair remover is free of harmful toxins and made with safe materials only. That means you can even use the lint roller as a grooming tool!”
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
ROCHESTER, NY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Lick Pad and other innovative dog gear and chews, announced the launch of their new Pet Hair Remover.

It’s a multi purpose lint roller that picks up pet hair, fur, lint and dust thanks to its 360° extra sticky reach. The tool is designed to be used at home, in the office and on the road for clothing, beds, couches, chairs, curtains, rugs, keyboards and car seats. Essentially any hard to reach places!

The pet hair roller comes with 2 handles and 5 sticky refills that feature 90 spiral sheets each for a total of 450 sheets. That makes it easy to keep one lint roller at home and one in the car or at the office. To reveal a fresh sheet, locate its top corner and gently peel it back.

Once the last sheet has been used, it’s super easy to pull the empty roll off the handle and replace it with a fresh one.

Pet Hair Roller Details:
*Removes pet hair, fur, lint and dust
*Works on furniture, clothing and car seats
*Doubles as a grooming tool
*360° spin
*5 extra sticky refills
*Easy to use and peel back
*90 easy peel spiral sheets per refill
*450 sheets total
*Long usage
*2 ergonomic handles
*Comfortable grip
*BPA-free polypropylene plastic
*Free of harmful toxins
*Safe material
*Handle grip hole design
*Easy to hang


About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###

Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Mighty Paw Pet Hair Roller...We Got You Covered (just not in fur!)

You just read:

Mighty Paw Launches Extra Sticky Pet Hair & Lint Roller That Doubles As A Grooming Tool

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.