Jonathan Herman to Judge the American Metaverse Awards

It's always an honor to take part in gatherings of forward-minded professionals who proactively build the future, transforming promise into practice.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman, the founder of Baller Mixed Reality, who's ranked by Crunchbase among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States, will serve as a VIP Jurist at the upcoming American Metaverse Awards in March. The awards will be held as part of the American Metaverse Summit, where distinguished disruptors, innovators, early-adopters and nimble giants will explore collaborative opportunities in Web 3 and the metaverse, with focus on the American ecosystem. Awards will be given in 20 categories from more than 100 short-listed finalists.
Alongside Jonathan will appear Ryan McCumber of SportsTech.AI, Juan Montoya of Rokk3r, Keri Kilty of Women Web3, Oliver Autumn of Foundation Metaverse Europe & VR Business Club, among others.
Tickets may be reserved at https://www.americanmetaverseawards.com/
Strong Interactive is trailblazing the strategic utilization of mixed reality content, blockchain protocols, global e-commerce, and tokenization with innovative solutions that include:
> Baller Mixed Reality - Pioneering the creation of metaverse collectibles as Augmented Reality NFTs autographed by legendary figures – ranked the #1 Augmented Reality, #1 3D Technology & #1 Collectibles company globally by Crunchbase
> Bocazon - The first major e-commerce platform for the Canal Region of Panamá, Colombia and Costa Rica – voted 2021 “Startup of the Year” in Miami Beach by Hackernoon
> Customized B2B solutions for companies seeking to leverage new technologies to position their brands ahead of the curve in building and maintaining long-term engagement.
