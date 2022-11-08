Jonathan Herman to Judge the American Metaverse Awards

Submit Release
Summit & Awards - March 2023

It's always an honor to take part in gatherings of forward-minded professionals who proactively build the future, transforming promise into practice.”
— Jonathan Herman
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman, the founder of Baller Mixed Reality, who's ranked by Crunchbase among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States, will serve as a VIP Jurist at the upcoming American Metaverse Awards in March. The awards will be held as part of the American Metaverse Summit, where distinguished disruptors, innovators, early-adopters and nimble giants will explore collaborative opportunities in Web 3 and the metaverse, with focus on the American ecosystem. Awards will be given in 20 categories from more than 100 short-listed finalists.

Alongside Jonathan will appear Ryan McCumber of SportsTech.AI, Juan Montoya of Rokk3r, Keri Kilty of Women Web3, Oliver Autumn of Foundation Metaverse Europe & VR Business Club, among others.

Tickets may be reserved at https://www.americanmetaverseawards.com/, and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your business gathering - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman

Photo by Memo Rodriguez, http://Fynk.Pro

---------------------------------------------

ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - http://JonathanMHerman.com

ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE

Strong Interactive is trailblazing the strategic utilization of mixed reality content, blockchain protocols, global e-commerce, and tokenization with innovative solutions that include:

> Baller Mixed Reality - Pioneering the creation of metaverse collectibles as Augmented Reality NFTs autographed by legendary figures – ranked the #1 Augmented Reality, #1 3D Technology & #1 Collectibles company globally by Crunchbase

> Bocazon - The first major e-commerce platform for the Canal Region of Panamá, Colombia and Costa Rica – voted 2021 “Startup of the Year” in Miami Beach by Hackernoon

> Customized B2B solutions for companies seeking to leverage new technologies to position their brands ahead of the curve in building and maintaining long-term engagement.

Web: http://StrongInteractive.io
Contact: Info@StrongRepresentation.com | (888) 840-1118
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/strong-interactive

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

Team Strong
Strong Interactive
+1 888-840-1118
