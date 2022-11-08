Introducing the Elinchrom FIVE
The Elinchrom FIVE is the studio flash I wish I had ‘growing up’ as a photographer. It’s powerful, it’s portable, and I know that wherever my next adventures take me, I’ll be ready.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Elinchrom FIVE with Active Charging lets you work in the studio while actively charging your battery, so you’re always ready for your next adventure. Unplug and work on location with up to 450 full-power flashes. The Elinchrom FIVE features a continuous running modeling light and lets you shoot longer, with quicker recycling times and no need to slow down.
— BLAKE GRIFFIN, MAC GROUP LIGHTING CATEGORY BRAND MANAGER
Never Lose Momentum
With Active Charging, the Elinchrom FIVE can be connected to any USB-C power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level, keeping your workflow uninterrupted.
Tough and Reliable
Elinchrom’s FIVE is built to withstand whatever you throw at it. With a recycling time of 1.6 seconds to full power and optimised cooling, the FIVE will never let you down.
Power to Shoot Longer
With 450 full power flashes, the Elinchrom FIVE ensures you have plenty of power on location.
A Familiar Face
Elinchrom’s quick menu ensures you never miss a chance to capture the moment.
The Elinchrom FIVE comes in two kits:
Elinchrom FIVE Monolight Kit - EL20960.1
Includes:
1x Elinchrom FIVE - Monolight
1x Elinchrom FIVE - Battery EL20962
1x Wide Reflector 16 cm (6.3’’) EL26170
1x Elinchrom 65W USB-C Wall Charger EL11052
1x Elinchrom Hard Case for FIVE EL33255
2 Year Warranty
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (Excluding Taxes):
Euro 1599 €
USD $1849.99
Elinchrom FIVE Monolight Dual Kit - EL20961.2
Includes:
2x Elinchrom FIVE - Monolight
2x Elinchrom FIVE - Battery EL20962
2x Wide Reflector 16 cm (6.3’’) EL26170
2x Elinchrom 65W USB-C Wall Charger EL11052
1x Elinchrom Storage Bag EL33236
2 Year Warranty
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (Excluding Taxes):
Euro 3179 €
USD $3649.99
Other Accessories
EL20963 Elinchrom FIVE Battery | 339 € | $389.99
EL33255 Elinchrom Hard Case for FIVE | 79 € | $99.99
EL11052 Elinchrom 65W USB-C Wall Charger | 49 € | $64.99
EL20492 Elinchrom Flashtube 500 J | 149 € | $159.99
About Elinchrom:
We deliver lighting solutions to all visual creators.
By creating the world’s most portable and durable lighting gear, we desire above all else to be a source of inspiration to all adventurous spirits everywhere; helping them capture and share life’s most beautiful and greatest moments. We are the brand that brings light to their adventures.
About MAC Group
MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group expanding into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind, with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhance passionate content creators’ lives at every
experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
Ajaenae Spearman
MAC Group
email us here
Elinchrom FIVE - Battery Monolight Flash